NBA News Update: Danny Green admits he struggled to sleep after LA Lakers' Game 5 loss, Anthony Davis enjoying return to normal life without masks and testing

The LA Lakers are on cloud nine after winning the 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando bubble. After some wild celebrations in the Disney World Resort, the players and the coaching staff returned to Los Angeles the very next day. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at Danny Green and Anthony Davis' first public interactions after returning home after 3 months.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' Danny Green revisits missing the wide-open shot in Game 5

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Before the LA Lakers sealed the series against the Miami Heat in Game 6, Danny Green was the talk of the town after he missed an easy opportunity that could have secured the title for them after Game 5.

In a recent interview with Fat Joe, Green said he was not able to sleep the whole night after Game 5. He added:

"No. Most night you don't sleep but that one for sure not. You think about all the mistakes you made, every shot, and you keep replaying that over and over in your mind"

Danny Green's costly miss frustrated a lot of LA Lakers fans and he even received death threats after the game. However, Green maintained his composure and made up for the miss with a strong performance in Game 6.

Danny Green says he and his girlfriend received death threat after he missed the go-ahead 3 in Game 5 of the #NBAFinals: “Fans are emotional and I’m an easy target. I hope they’re as emotional about voting” pic.twitter.com/ch4wnKJc5P — Davide Chinellato (@dchinellato) October 11, 2020

Green then spoke about hip-hop star Snoop Dogg and his reactions to the 33-year-old's performance. Snoop Dogg, a long-time LA Lakers fan, was furious after the missed opportunity in Game 5 and went on a rant on social media, berating Danny Green.

Commenting on the criticism, Green said:

"I don't take things personally. I know some people, even comedians, take a dab at me. I know they have to stay relevant, they have to make people laugh. So I don't take things personally."

After the LA Lakers' victory in Game 6, Danny Green won his 3rd NBA championship and became one of only 4 players in history to win championships with 3 different teams.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis jokes about not visiting Disney World for 2 more years

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

LA Lakers' superstar Anthony Davis won the first NBA championship of his career last week. From the comfort of his home, Davis joined Jimmy Kimmel on the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show and spoke about how his first championship run.

When asked what the best thing about being back at his home in Los Angeles, Anthony Davis said:

"You get to sleep in your own bed. That's the first thing that everybody did when they got home. Just being able to be home and move freely without wearing a mask or worrying about somebody getting tested or anything like that."

The 27-year-old also said that he was tired of being in Disney World for the past 3 months. When asked if he would ever revisit the place again, Davis joked:

"Probably not. Not for at least 2 years. We're even talking about boycotting playing Orlando Magic for a while."

Anthony Davis is now officially a free agent in the upcoming offseason. Though he's expected to re-sign with the LA Lakers, Davis hasn't given any confirmation about the matter yet.

