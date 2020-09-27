NBA News Update: Danny Green says LeBron James is the greatest player in the world, coach Vogel praises his talisman for empowering the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals to secure the Conference title, and stories from the same make up this NBA news update. With the win, the LA Lakers booked a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010 and will face either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat. LeBron James was on a tear as he notched up his 27th career playoff triple-double to keep the Denver Nuggets at bay. King James himself stayed grounded and claimed that the job was far from done but his teammate Danny Green is already convinced of his greatness.

In other news, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel also hailed LeBron James and talked about his impact on the rest of the players and how great of a leader he is. Without further ado, let's jump straight into this edition of the NBA news update.

Also Read: Denver Nuggets 107-117 LA Lakers: Twitter erupts as LeBron James delivers a masterclass to eliminate Jamal Murray and crew | NBA Playoffs 2020

NBA News Update: LeBron James hailed as the best in the world by Danny Green

Danny Green has struggled offensively this season

Danny Green will be going to his 4th NBA Final this season, and while the two-way guard certainly played his part in the LA Lakers' Game 5 win, he mainly has LeBron James to thank for it.

LeBron James was totally unstoppable in the clutch as he made one big shot after another to ensure that the LA Lakers don't have to play a Game 6 in the series. Reacting at the end of the game, Danny Green called LeBron James the greatest player in the world.

Danny Green on LeBron James: "He's the greatest player in the God damn world." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 27, 2020

Advertisement

Danny Green has won the NBA title twice in his career and will be looking to raise that number to 3 next month. LA Lakers fans will hope that Green can add some steady shooting to his already fantastic defense.

NBA News Update: LeBron James "empowers" the LA Lakers, says coach Frank Vogel

Vogel has made the LA Lakers play some great defense

LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel was in a joyous mood while talking to the media at the end of Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Understandably, a lot of the questions fired at him were regarding his star man LeBron James.

Coach Vogel was more than happy to talk about the leader of his squad and claimed that LeBron James "empowered" the LA Lakers players.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel on LeBron James: "I feel like he has had a chip on his shoulder all year long." Vogel: "So much respect for him and love to him. To me, he has empowered this whole group." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 27, 2020

Vogel also said that he had never before seen a player take over a game the way LeBron James took over the 4th quarter to take LA Lakers to the NBA Finals.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: League legend wants Giannis Antetokounmpo to join the Golden State Warriors