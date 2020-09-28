NBA News Update: Dwyane Wade calls out Paul Pierce after Miami Heat win, reporter recalls the time Duncan Robinson was ready to leave basketball

More stories about the Miami Heat's Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference final constitutes this NBA news update.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler led the exuberant Miami Heat to their first NBA Final since the departure of LeBron James. They will face King James himself in the NBA final but this time, in an LA Lakers jersey.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was delighted to have gotten one over the Boston Celtics, which meant that he could involve himself in some banter with former fellow NBA star Paul Pierce, an icon for the Celts. In the aftermath of the Game 6 win, a reporter also took to Twitter to share an inspirational story involving Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson.

NBA News Update: Dwyane Wade taunts Paul Pierce after the Boston Celtics crash out of the playoffs

There is no love lost between Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce. Two of the best players of their generation, Wade and Pierce have gone toe-to-toe on several occasions to try and take sole control over the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat have often encountered the Boston Celtics around the 2010s on their way to winning the Eastern Conference. Needless to say, the two biggest stars on display - Dwyane Wade and Paul Pierce - have maintained that sense of rivalry long after hanging up their boots.

As a result, when the Miami Heat emerged victorious in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Wade was in no mood of holding back.

.@DwyaneWade calls out Paul Pierce after his Heat beat the Celitcs 🤣pic.twitter.com/e22wJI2t8O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

Paul Pierce must be livid at this moment and will be desperately waiting for next season to start!

NBA News Update: Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson was contemplating leaving basketball 3 years back

After Duncan Robinson helped the Miami Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals by beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, a reporter made a wild revelation about the sharpshooter from 3 years back.

Mark Titus, who works for FOX Sports, took to Twitter to reveal text messages sent to him by Duncan Robinson over 3 years ago. The messages are shocking, to say the least, as they clearly indicate that Robinson was unsure about his future as a professional player and wanted to enter journalism instead.

Got this text out of the blue 3 years ago. Hopped on the phone a couple days later and talked for an hour about getting into sports media because he thought his basketball career was winding down.



Three years later he's about to start in the NBA Finals. What a world. pic.twitter.com/egSweR0DWk — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) September 28, 2020

As things stand, Duncan Robinson will start at shooting guard for the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the LA Lakers. Arguably, he will also be the best shooter on the floor at any time. It is quite an inspirational story of not giving up, and it will only get better if Robinson actually ends up winning a ring this season.

