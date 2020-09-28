NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler admits he's 'not for everybody', Erik Spoelstra lauds star duo

The Miami Heat turned it up in the fourth quarter of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics to book a meeting with the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals. This NBA news update covers the post-game thoughts of the Miami Heat players and coach. The Miami Heat are heavy underdogs heading into the final match-up, just like they were against the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Jimmy Butler & co. seem to be enjoying the underdog tag and have thrived in the absence of major expectations.

Jimmy Butler, the leader of this Miami Heat team that loves to punch above its weight, talked to the media after the completion of one of the biggest games of his life. A hugely controversial player, Butler proved his critics wrong this season by making it all the way to the NBA Finals against all odds. Coach Spoelstra lauded him and fellow All-Star Bam Adebayo for their extreme professionalism.

NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler is happy to be "home" in Miami

NBA News Update: Jimmy Butler feels he belongs in Miami

Controversy has followed Jimmy Butler everywhere he has gone. Be it the Chicago Bulls, the Minnesota Timberwolves or the Philadelphia 76ers, Jimmy Butler has always been seen as an individual that disrupts harmony in dressing rooms.

However, that narrative has changed completely this season as the Miami Heat have displayed immense camaraderie on and off the court.

Jimmy Butler admitted in his post-game conference that not everyone can understand him in the same way.

Jimmy Butler, reflecting on this past year in his post game press conference, acknowledged he’s “not for everybody.” Still, he said he feels he belongs in Miami: “To be wanted,” he said. “That’s what anyone wants in the world — not just in basketball. So, I’m happy to be home.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 28, 2020

Butler also said that he was fully aware of the final hurdle they have to jump past. He reminded the reporters that it was almost a norm to face a LeBron James team in the finals in order to win a championship.

"If you want to win, you're going to have to go through a LeBron James led team." - Jimmy Butler — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 28, 2020

NBA News Update: Erik Spoelstra praises Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

NBA news update: Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra heaps praise on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo

Coach Erik Spoelstra was a happy man at the end of Game 6 as he made himself available to questions from the media. After all, he had just coached heavy underdogs into winning the Eastern Conference title. The win wouldn't have been possible without two of the biggest stars in the Miami Heat roster - Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Spoelstra lauded Jimmy Butler for the way he had impacted the rest of the players, establishing a healthy culture within the squad.

Spoelstra on Jimmy: “He impacts winning ... and for us that’s our language ... he set the tone all season long.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) September 28, 2020

Spoelstra also believes that Bam Adebayo was following in Butler's footsteps, adding that he, too, would be one of the serial winners in the NBA.

After Bam Adebayo blamed himself for the Heat’s Game 5 loss, he had 32 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists in Game 6.



Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Bam is one of the league’s “great competitors... He will become one of the great winners.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 28, 2020

The Miami Heat continue their pursuit for a championship on Wednesday evening as they face the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals.

