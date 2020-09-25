NBA News Update: Frank Vogel reveals LeBron James demanded Jamal Murray assignment in clutch time, Mike Malone unhappy with free-throw disparity

The LA Lakers narrowly edged the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, and this NBA news update features stories from the same.

Both coaches had interesting takes during their respective post-game press conferences, although one was clearly happier than the other. Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone once again finds his team facing a 1-3 series deficit, just like he did against the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz in the previous rounds. However, overcoming the LA Lakers is a different challenge altogether.

This NBA News Update also features LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel's revelations regarding LeBron James' request in the final moments of Game 4 that helped the team win the close encounter.

NBA News Update: LeBron James took the responsibility to stop Jamal Murray, reveals Frank Vogel

NBA News Update: Frank Vogel was happy with the way his team hung on in Game 4

Denver Nuggets' young star Jamal Murray was once again on fire as he scored 32 points and made 8 assists while shooting a healthy 12-20 from the floor. The Canadian made some tough shots fall, and the LA Lakers had no idea how to contain him.

Down the stretch, with the game on the line, it was LA Lakers superstar LeBron James who took the responsibility to guard Jamal Murray. Later, coach Vogel said he asked for the challenge himself.

"LeBron asked for the assignment and obviously I granted it. He did a great job down the stretch... Nothing was really working to slow him (Murray) down until LeBron took that assignment, so game ball to him."

LeBron James reduced Jamal Murray's points to ones that came from his trips to the free-throw line as he made life difficult for the 23-year-old late in the 4th quarter.

NBA News Update: Mike Malone unhappy with the number of free-throws LA Lakers were given

NBA News Update: Mike Malone felt that the referees did not assist them like they did the LA Lakers

This NBA News Update also features Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone's comments on how frequently the LA Lakers headed to the free-throw line in Game 4.

The LA Lakers were handed 12 more free-throws than the Denver Nuggets' tally of 23, out of which they made 20. The LA Lakers made 28 of theirs, meaning that an 8-points swing came from the disparity in free-throws alone.

In his post-game conference, Mike Malone took a dig at the LA Lakers, claiming that the difference in free-throws was a result of the purple and gold specifically complaining about a lack of them.

"I'm going to have to go through the proper channels like they did to get some more free throws."

However, Malone did also admit that the Denver Nuggets lost the game more due to the 25 second-chance points they gave up.

