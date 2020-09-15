NBA News Update: High praise for Miami Heat from Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens ahead of Game 1; Ray Allen picks his favorite shooters in the league

We are just a day away from the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. While the Celtics are coming off of a 7-game dog fight against the Toronto Raptors, the Heat are well rested after dispatching the Milwaukee Bucks in just 5 games. Here are some NBA news updates as these two juggernauts get ready to lock horns for a spot in the Finals.

NBA News Update: Brad Stevens compares the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Five

Despite finishing 5th in the regular season, the Miami Heat have been the best team in the 2020 NBA playoffs. Having lost just one game until now, they are the clear favorites to come out of the East. Ahead of their first match in the Conference Finals, Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens acknowledged how great the Heat have been.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the Heat is “probably the closest team in the East that we’ve seen to the Warriors with regard to their cutting and shooting.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) September 14, 2020

The Golden State Warriors were the most dominant team of the last decade. They won 3 Championships in a span of 4 years and were known as the most destructive offensive team of the era.

By comparing the Heat to the Warriors, Stevens acknowledged the herculean challenge that lies ahead of them. Celtic's point guard Kemba Walker also appreciated the way Miami has been playing this season, and said:

"Miami is just a whole different team than Toronto. They play very differently. We have to be willing to learn really fast on the fly."

Game 1 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics start tomorrow at 4.30 PM EST on ESPN.

NBA News Update: Mike Malone expects Jamal Murray to be available for Game 7

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

During Game 6 between Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, Jamal Murray went down hard during a possession and didn't get back up for a while. While fans were concerned about Murray's health, Nuggets coach Mike Malone has shed more light on the guard's status.

Mike Malone says Jamal Murray is "banged up and sore," but is "doing all right." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) September 14, 2020

Even if Murray is not at 100%, he is expected to play the decider against the LA Clippers tomorrow. If the Nuggets win tomorrow, they will be the first team to come back twice from a 1-3 deficit in the same postseason.

NBA News Update: Ray Allen names his favorite young shooters

Memphis Grizzlies v Miami Heat

Former NBA player Ray Allen is a 2-time NBA champion and is regarded as one of the best shooters of all time. In a recent podcast with James Posey, Allen spoke about the best up-and-coming shooters in the league.

Who are the best up-and-coming shooters in the NBA?



James Posey asked Ray Allen on his new podcast ("The Posecast"). Listen to the full 90-minute conversation here: https://t.co/DpIqfAD6uJ pic.twitter.com/cP3RJxVB3V — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) September 14, 2020

The former Celtics legend thinks that Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are among the best young shooters in the league right now. He expects these stars to make a big impact in the upcoming years.

