NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder star to link up with Giannis Antetokounmpo; Eric Bledsoe and Robin Lopez to be key trade assets for the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a shocking exit in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. As the championship drought continues for the No. 1 seed in the East, various NBA trade rumors about the Bucks that might materialize this offseason have been making the rounds.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of Milwaukee Bucks' best options, according to NBA experts.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dennis Schroder can help Giannis as a perimeter guard

The Milwaukee Bucks' priority in this offseason should be to get a perimeter player who can get his own shot and make plays for other players. This will undoubtedly make Giannis Antetokounmpo's job easier, as he can concentrate more on his offensive duties.

Speaking about the different options that the Bucks can look into, ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested that OKC Thunder's Dennis Schroder might be a good player for this job. Brian said:

"An interesting option to me for a perimeter player, especially if the Thunder are willing to break down would be Dennis Schroder. I think he'd be good for them. But I don't know where Schroder and Bud left it in Atlanta."

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has previously worked with Dennis Schroder when they were with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2018. If the two of them still share an amicable relationship, trying to get Schroder to Milwaukee makes a lot of sense.

The 26-year-old had an impressive 2019-20 NBA season and was nominated for the 'Sixth Man of The Year' award. He would make the Bucks' roster deeper and could be a key scoring option.

NBA Trade Update: Eric Bledsoe and Robin Lopes could be key trade assets for the Milwaukee Bucks

Speaking further about what the Milwaukee Bucks' management can do to free up the salary cap for a potential new signing, ESPN's Kevin Pelton said that the Bucks' should consider trading their center, Robin Lopez. Kevin said:

"I think Robin Lopez really needs to go. He's got a player option for next season. If he picks that up, he'd be the person in particular that I'll be looking to trade"

Kevin further explained that in place of Robin Lopez, the Bucks should try to get a combo 4/5 big who has the ability to switch with the second team. Besides Lopez, experts think Eric Bledsoe could be their biggest trade asset in the offseason.

Eric Bledsoe made it to the 2020 All-Defensive second team and also averaged 15 points per game in the season. Speaking of Bledsoe's trade potential, ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz said:

"He's got a lot of assets. Probably not your floor general but extremely useful in a million other capacity. So I think he's got value."

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently held a discussion with the Bucks management to know their willingness to spend into luxury tax next season. Eric Bledsoe, along with a few other players, seems to be the Bucks' best trade asset in their attempt to land another superstar in the NBA next season.

