NBA News Update: Details of meeting between Giannis and Milwaukee Bucks management emerge, LeBron James comes under fire for recent stand

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were knocked out of the playoffs by the Miami Heat in the second round. Amidst speculation regarding Giannis leaving Milwaukee, the 'Greek Freak' had a detailed discussion with the management about his future at the franchise. A recent NBA news update has revealed what transpired between Giannis and a Milwaukee Bucks co-owner.

NBA News Update: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks ponder ways to improve their roster next year

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

It is now safe to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be leaving the Bucks this off-season. Before heading out on his vacation, the 2019 MVP had a thorough discussion with Milwaukee Bucks governor and co-owner Mark Lasry.

ESPN Sources: MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's 3-hour lunch with Bucks co-owner/governor Marc Lasry on Friday covered the season, how Bucks can improve roster, Lasry confirming willingness to spend into luxury tax and agreement they’ll talk again after Giannis returns from a vacation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 14, 2020

It is reported that Lasry has shown a willingness to spend into luxury tax next season in the hopes of landing another star player. This aligns with a few other NBA trade rumors that said that the Bucks are looking to add a playmaker who can help Giannis get over the playoff hump.

Giannis will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2021 and the Bucks are hoping to prevent the superstar from going elsewhere. However, Milwaukee's success in next year's playoffs will have a huge impact on Giannis' free agency decision, and their organization seems willing to make every possible move to keep Giannis happy.

NBA News Update: Candace Owens blames LeBron James for the recent violence in Los Angeles

LA Lakers' LeBron James is in the headlines once again as a political activist has called out the superstar for his actions. LeBron has been very vocal about his opinions regarding the recent police brutality in the country, but 2 policemen were recently shot in an incident in Los Angeles.

Why does this happen? Because pea-brained celebrities that are idolized like @KingJames tell young black men that they are “literally being hunted”. This is the natural result of such hyperbolic, dishonest rhetoric.



The racist, anti-police, black lives matter LIE is to blame. https://t.co/9U4c1kJgMv — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 13, 2020

American author Candace Owens blamed athletes like LeBron James for showcasing the cops in a bad light and inducing hatred against them in the minds of the common people. It'll be interesting to see if the LA Lakers star responds to this allegation in the next few days, and we look forward to bringing you more NBA news updates about the same.

