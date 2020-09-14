NBA Trade Rumors: 6-time All-Star to link up with James Harden at Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook to go the other way

The Houston Rockets were knocked out of the 2020 NBA playoffs by the LA Lakers last week. In spite of an impressive regular season, the Rockets' weaknesses were exposed in the playoffs again this year. The LA Lakers made a mockery of Mike D'Antoni's small-ball line up as they obliterated them in just 5 games. As the Houston Rockets' future looks more uncertain than ever before, a lot of NBA trade rumors are making the headlines, and one of them has caught our eye, which could help them get back on track next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Blake Griffin can be the perfect center for the Houston Rockets' small-ball lineup

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The Rockets are in a sticky situation at the moment. Questions are being raised about whether James Harden and Russell Westbrook can ever win a championship together. Their two stars will be each making more than $40 million for the next 3 years, leaving them with little cap space to sign other talented players.

Since the Houston Rockets acquired James Harden in 2012:



• 1st Round Exits: 3

• 2nd Round Exits: 3

• Western Conference Finals: 2

• NBA Finals: 0 pic.twitter.com/kjePAUkXsW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 13, 2020

In a recent podcast with Kevin Arnovits, ESPN's Brian Windhorst suggested that trading for Detroit Piston's Blake Griffin can solve a lot of Houston's problems. Brian said:

"If you are going to make a big trade involving Russell Westbrook, there are only certain players you can trade for. Blake Griffin would be one of them. Blake could play small-ball center."

Houston's biggest problem this year has been the absence of a big who can help them with pick and rolls and also rebound. A 6 ft 9" athletic player like Blake Griffin might be the perfect player for the Rockets who can play as their center.

NBA News Update: Blake Griffin's health a big concern

Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons

Advertisement

During the 2018-19 NBA season, Griffin averaged 24.5 points and shot an impressive 36.2% from beyond the arc. While this may sound great, the Houston Rockets' have to keep Griffin's health in mind. Blake's career has been plagued with injuries and he played only 18 games last season because of a recurring knee injury.

New podcast. Trying to make sense of Nuggets-Clippers series, Rockets’ chances of another huge trade & strategy of how Bucks approach offseason with Giannis challenge (w/@kpelton & @kevinarnovitz) https://t.co/uLSQA2Vnc5 — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 14, 2020

Speaking further about the possibilities of a Griffin-Westbrook trade, ESPN's Kevin Arnovits told Brian Windhorst:

"Prior to last season, he was a greater than 36% shooter from 3. He is a guy that would snuggly fit into the Houston Rockets' system. He is a better shooter than Westbrook. The problem is the health. I think it's a big gamble."

If the Rockets are ready to take a risk on Blake's health, they might indeed become a much better team next year. It's also interesting to note that Troy Weaver, General Manager of the Detroit Pistons, was previously with the OKC Thunder and had a great relationship with Russell Westbrook. The next few weeks will shed more light on whether this NBA trade rumor holds water as the teams look to upgrade their rosters.

Also read: NBA News Update: Lonzo Ball quits Roc Nation to join LeBron James at Klutch Sports, Rajon Rondo's brother might face potential ban