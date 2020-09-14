NBA News Update: Houston Rockets interested in Ty Lue, Serge Ibaka gets emotional about Toronto Raptors

In this edition of the NBA News Update, another candidate for the newly-made Houston Rockets head coach vacancy was suggested as general manager Daryl Morey continues to figure out the future of the franchise.

The loss to the LA Lakers in 5 games of the Western Conference semi-finals triggered a series of reactions within the team, the first of which was former coach Mike D'Antoni's decision to discontinue his stay.

The rest of the NBA News Update features Toronto Raptors star Serge Ibaka, who posted a motivating message on social media following his team's agonizing Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. Ibaka is an unrestricted free agent this off-season and could potentially have played his last game with the franchise.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Detroit Pistons need to demand Kyle Kuzma for Derrick Rose

NBA News Update: Houston Rockets have their eyes on LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue

NBA News Update: A number of franchises are expected to keep an eye out for Tyronn Lue

In an attempt to replace outgoing coach Mike D'Antoni, the Houston Rockets have placed former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach and present LA Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue. Lue also won two titles with the LA Lakers as a player, in 2000 and 2001.

A number of franchises are expected to keep an eye out for the man who coached the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers to a historic NBA Championship. The Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and now, the Houston Rockets could offer Lue a contract this off-season.

Advertisement

According to @ChrisBHaynes, expect the Rockets to take a “strong look” at Ty Lue for their head coaching position. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2020

Former NBA Champion and present-day analyst Kendrick Perkins also took to Twitter to show his approval of this potential move.

Ty Lue to the Rockets is a MUST!!! Goodnight @dmorey — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 13, 2020

The news of the Houston Rockets' interest in Lue came right around the time his LA Clippers team had faltered a huge lead to lose to the Denver Nuggets - which was a cue for the memes, of course!

Doc: How do we stop Jokic????

Ty Lue: [thinking about the Rockets job] pic.twitter.com/ozzq8CxSaj — The Ringer (@ringer) September 13, 2020

NBA News Update: Serge Ibaka tells the Toronto Raptors to keep their chin up

NBA News Update: Both VanVleet and Ibaka are free agents now

Toronto Raptors big man and a vital member of their NBA title-winning 2019 team, Serge Ibaka posted an emotional yet inspiring message on Twitter expressing his feelings about the franchise and their season, that has now ended.

The Raptors team is a family and we win together and lose together. We ALL gave all our heart in this Playoffs but sometimes things don’t go your way. Proud of this team and of representing Toronto and Canada #wethenorth pic.twitter.com/2hZrNrULzZ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) September 13, 2020

The Toronto Raptors forced a Game 7 showdown with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, having gone down 0-2 to begin the series. Ibaka said he was proud of the mentality they showcased throughout the season.

Serge Ibaka is out of contract this off-season and is free to potentially sign with another team, meaning that he could have played his last game with the Raptors.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Vucevic would make the Golden State Warriors unstoppable again