NBA News Update: 'Job not done' - LeBron James and Anthony Davis not resting on their laurels after LA Lakers Western Conference Finals win

LA Lakers' LeBron James has been the talk of the town after his virtuoso performance last night against the Denver Nuggets. The 4 time MVP took over the game in the 4th quarter as the LA Lakers eliminated the Denver Nuggets in 5 games. As King James awaits his Finals opponents, he has now sent out a warning to the world about what's coming next. In this article, we'll take a look at LeBron James' reaction to the Game 5 victory, along with other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: LeBron James not satisfied with LA Lakers' achievement so far

LeBron James failed to make it to the playoffs last year with a young LA Lakers team. Using this as an opportunity, many critics bashed him that he's too old and 'washed' and said he might not be the best player in NBA anymore. By reaching his 10th NBA Finals and leading the LA Lakers to their first Finals in 10 years, LeBron has proved that he's still the King of basketball.

This morning, James reminded the fans that the job is not yet done and that his real goal is to win the championship.

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis shed some light into what transpired during the final few minutes of the game. LeBron shifted gears and elevated his performance to the next level and scoring 16 of his 38 points in the 4th quarter. Speaking about LeBron James, Davis said:

"He told us it was his time. And everybody kind of just got out of the way and let him be him. He brought it home for us."

Yahoo Sports writer Chris Haynes reported another interesting interaction he had recently with the 35-year-old. Before Game 5, LeBron James apparently told Haynes that he's 'going to end this s--- tonight' and as promised, backed it up with a strong on-court performance.

James will now take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Final between Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in the Finals as he chases his 4th NBA championship.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis reaches his first NBA Finals

While LeBron James is no stranger to NBA Finals, it's the first time Anthony Davis has made it this far in a season. During his 7-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, he never went past the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 27-year-old was on cloud 9 after yesterday's victory but reiterated that his main aim is to win the 2020 NBA championship. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are now just 4 games away from winning their first title together and establishing themselves as the best dynamic-duo in basketball.

