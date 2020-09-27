LeBron James showed the world why he's still the King of NBA on Saturday night by carrying the LA Lakers to an impressive Game 5 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Ahead of his 10th NBA Finals next week, the 35-year-old shed light on one of the meetings he had planned with Kobe Bryant that unfortunately never took place. In this NBA news update, we'll take a look at what LeBron James had to say about his one regret about Kobe Bryant.

NBA News Update: LeBron James talks about his meeting with Kobe Bryant that never took place

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

In a blockbuster move, LeBron James signed with the LA Lakers in the summer of 2018. Upon his arrival in Los Angeles, James wanted to break bread with Kobe Bryant to discuss more about the expectations on him as a Laker.

LeBron James and Kobe Bryant made plans to break bread after he signed in 2018. It kept being put off. In @YahooSports exclusive with LeBron, reveals questions he had for Kobe, Kobe’s text, trying to win over Laker faithful and calling game before Game 5: https://t.co/gnXQS28Q1D — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2020

During a recent interaction with Yahoo Sports, LeBron James talked about how Kobe Bryant could have helped him in getting accustomed to the LA Lakers team.

When playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, James knew the people of Cleveland well since he was born in the same state. When LeBron James moved to Miami, Dwyane Wade was able to help the former get familiar with the franchise.

Hence, James wanted to have a chat with Kobe Bryant to know the ins and outs of the LA Lakers. LeBron James said in this regard:

"I never played for a historic franchise like the Lakers. I would have defenitely loved to get that side of what it takes, what does it take to win over the Laker faithful or how can I make them appreciate my game. … That would have been something to pick his (Kobe Bryant) brain on."

Unfortunately, that never came to fruition because of the busy schedules of the two superstars. LeBron James said that not having this meeting with the Black Mamba continues to be one of his regrets to this day:

Advertisement

“Of course, you think there’s going to be time for us to get together, and I understand that there are regrets in life, but I definitely wish I had that moment with him. We have to remember not to take life and people for granted."

Kobe Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash along with this daughter Gianna and seven others in January 2020.

NBA News Update: LeBron James never played the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals during Kobe Bryant's era

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers

LeBron James also spoke about his misfortune of never playing against LA Lakers' Kobe Bryant in a playoff series. Even though the two superstars played a lot of regular-season games against each other, their respective teams never met in the NBA Finals.

LeBron James: “I didn't hold up my end of the bargain” to meet Kobe in 2009 NBA Finals https://t.co/DzOHR3MMMW pic.twitter.com/MEkyR7ipUw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2015

Cleveland Cavaliers came close to meeting LA Lakers in the Finals in 2009. However, LeBron James and the crew were defeated by Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference Finals, which meant that the much anticipated matchup between James and Kobe Bryant couldn't happen.

LeBron James expressed his disappointment in not being able to give the fans what they wanted that year by reaching the Finals.