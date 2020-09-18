NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins gives Boston Celtics no hope of a comeback, Shaquille O'Neal's 36-year Finals streak could be broken soon

The Miami Heat took a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics on Thursday. Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins had some strong comments about the Celtics' disappointing performance in Game 2. In this article, we'll take a look at what Big Perk had to say, along with a few other NBA news updates.

NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins thinks the series is over

NBA News Update: Kendrick Perkins blasted the Celtics after their Game 2 loss

There were some troublesome arguments in the Celtics' locker room after their Game 2 loss. As concerns about chemistry issues between the players grow, NBA experts have expressed their opinion about what went wrong for the 2007-08 champions.

Marcus Smart is screaming at someone in the Celtics locker room — or several people. The yelling continues as Smart exits the locker room, swearing. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 18, 2020

Former OKC Thunder player Kendrick Perkins blasted the Celtics for playing selfish basketball. He said the players weren't passing the ball enough and were playing 'my-turn' basketball. Speaking about the Boston Celtics' defense, Kendrick said:

"Defensively they have lost their identity. Last night I wanted to call Bam Adebayo Bam O'Neal. Where's the Celtics number one defense that they've been leading in the playoffs. It has disappeared."

When asked about how the Boston Celtics could comeback in the series, Kendrick Perkins felt it's already too late. He added:

"I'm not calling it a sweep, but this is dead bird tall grass. The Miami Heat is not gonna let up. Eric Spoelstra is the best coach in the bubble right now."

If the Boston Celtics don't figure out a way to beat the Heat in the next few games, this would be the 3rd time they would get knocked out in the Conference Finals in the last 4 years.

NBA News Update: Shaquille O'Neal's 36-year streak could be broken soon

NBA News Update: Shaquille O'Neal's 36-year record could be broken if the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics make it to the Finals

As we inch closer to the 2020 NBA Finals, a unique stat about Shaquille O'Neal has come to light. Shaq had an illustrious NBA career extending from 1992 to 2011.

36 straight NBA Finals have included at least one player who played with @SHAQ 🤯



He played with Toronto's Danny Green in Cleveland in 2009-10. #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/UvLCAWQUK1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2019

Every single NBA Finals in the past 36 years have had at least one player who was a teammate of Shaquille O'Neal. This special streak will be broken if the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics make it to the Finals this year.

NBA News Update: Dwight Howard finding it extremely difficult to stay in the bubble

NBA News Update: Dwight Howard has spoken out about life in the bubble

In another NBA news update, LA Lakers' center Dwight Howard is struggling to get used to the bubble environment. Speaking about the extremely difficult bubble life, Dwight said:

“There’s really nothing to do. If I can be honest with you. There’s nowhere to go there’s no way to release anything, any feeling that you might have. It’s just like we’re stuck. It’s very difficult when you’re not playing sometimes"

Dwight didn't play any significant minutes against the Houston Rockets series. However, things might get better for the 34-year-old as he is expected to play more minutes against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

