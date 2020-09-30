NBA News Update: Kyrie Irving makes an appearance on Kevin Durant's new podcast, details behind Doc Rivers' exit from LA Clippers revealed

The Brooklyn Nets will be one of the major contenders for the NBA championship next year. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving set to make a return and Steve Nash appointed as the head coach, the future looks bright for the New York-based franchise. With so much going in the league, it is difficult to keep up with all the latest NBA news updates.

Here are some NBA news updates that might not have made your feed today.

NBA News Update: Kyrie Irving the first guest on Kevin Durant's podcast

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are known to be good friends, and their relationship was one of the major reasons behind them teaming up at the Brooklyn Nets. Irving recently made an appearance on Kevin Durant's podcast, 'The Boardroom'.

They were joined by Kevin Durant's co-host Boogie Bousins, who asked the former Golden State Warriors star about when the two stars decided to team up. Durant responded -

“The All-Star game video - where they caught us in the hallway. That’s when it was solidified that we were going somewhere. They didn’t know for a fact where it was. But it was somewhere.”

Kevin Durant continued the conversation and spoke about Kyrie Irving’s early years, winning his first championship, and their on/off-court friendship. You can check out the podcast here:

Welcome to #TheEtcs 🎙 @KDTrey5 is kicking off his new podcast w/ a two-part episode w/ his friend & teammate @KyrieIrving. Kyrie, KD, & @bansky talk about Kyrie’s early years, winning his first championship, their on/off court friendship, + more.



🎧➡️ https://t.co/tWseLSmsZk pic.twitter.com/1cawDS5xig — Boardroom Podcast Network (@boardroompods) September 29, 2020

Kevin Durant was out for almost year due to an ACL injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA finals, while Kyrie Irving fell victim to a shoulder injury last year. The two stars will be pivotal to the Nets' attempt to win a championship, and the team certainly missed Kevin Durant's scoring and Kyrie Irving's playmaking this year.

NBA News Update: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's roles in Doc Rivers' departure from LA Clippers revealed

LA Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

After 7 years, the LA Clippers parted ways with veteran head coach Doc Rivers. The Clippers' embarrassing exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs sparked the rumors, and an official announcement was made yesterday.

According to reports, LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer called several players for feedback, including Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, before deciding to move on from coach Doc Rivers. Leonard and George were signed by the LA Clippers during an ambitious off-season last year.

More has come out of the LA Clippers-Doc Rivers saga, with various reports claiming that the team disagreed with the coach about him playing Montrezl Harrell over Ivica Zubac. Harrell had a rough time against the Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic tormented him throughout the series.

The LA Clippers expected to win a championship this season and with a new coach expected to sign soon, the objective will remain the same. The LA Clippers are planning a major overhaul, and Rivers' departure is an indication of that.

