NBA News Update: Latest development in the Danuel House episode with tip-off just hours away, Drake joins Steph Curry on the court for a shootaround

As we move towards the Conference finals, things are getting heated up in the NBA bubble. In the Western Conference, LA Lakers and LA Clippers lead their opponents while in the east Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors will play a game seven to determine who will meet Miami Heat in the finals. It is tough to keep up with the latest NBA news updates with so much going on in the Bubble.

Here are some NBA news updates that you might have missed -

NBA News Update: Blake Griffin applauds Kevin Durant and LeBron James

Blake Griffin has suffered multiple injuries in the last few years, which has taken a toll on the superstar power forward's game time. Griffin was one of the best players in the NBA during his stint with the 'Lob City' LA Clippers team. He played purely as a paint scorer and an aggressive rebounder. After his move to Detroit Pistons, Griffin completely changed his game and started playing as a 'point forward'.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Griffin requested NBA fans to stop comparing LeBron James and Kevin Durant. He quoted -

"You’re watching one of the best players of all time. . . My advice to fans that talk shit about some of these guys is 'Just enjoy these guys. Enjoy their talent while you can. It doesn’t come around that often."

Both James and Durant are often compared to each other by their fans. The two stars have met quite a few times in key matchups in the recent past, most notably in the NBA finals where Durant holds a 2-1 advantage over LeBron James.

Stephen Curry has fun at shootaround with Canadian rapper Drake

In the latest NBA news update, Golden State Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry made a rare appearance on the internet as he was spotted by a fan with Drake on a basketball court.

Both Curry and Drake attempted a few three-pointers as the crowd around them cheered them on. Curry looked in good shape, draining all his attempts. He was sidelined for the majority of this season due to a wrist injury which he suffered in the 2019 NBA finals while playing against Toronto Raptors.

Steph Curry enjoying the offseason & having a shootout with Drake pic.twitter.com/mI5sQsSCn9 — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 10, 2020

New twist in the Danuel House debacle

In another NBA news update, after missing the third game of the Western Conference finals against LA Lakers, Danuel House is in danger of missing the fourth one as well. NBA is investigating House regarding a potential breach of bubble protocol.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Danuel House and Tyson Chandler have been accused of inviting a woman to the bubble. However, when questioned by the bubble authorities, the woman denied House's involvement and only took Chandler's name.

The video evidence shows that there is no interaction between House and the woman, it only shows her entering and leaving the premises. It would be interesting to see what action NBA takes next on Danuel House and Tyson Chandler.

