NBA News Update: LeBron James and Anthony Davis shatter Lakers record previously held by Kobe and Shaq, Chris Bosh attends as a virtual fan

With the season resuming in the NBA bubble after a 4-month-long suspension due to the pandemic, fans all over the world finally got to see some action-packed games tonight. But it wasn't just the action on the court that has made the news. We have here some news updates from the NBA bubble that you may have missed out on.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis shatter Lakers record en route to win tonight

With tonight's victory. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have become the first Lakers duo since the glory days of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant to each record 20 games scoring 30 points in a single season. With a game-changing performance tonight, Davis scored 34 points as he led the LA Lakers to victory against the LA Clippers.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are the 1st pair of Lakers teammates to each record 20 30-point games in a season since Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant in 2002-03. pic.twitter.com/6J7iRkJ8Ux — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 31, 2020

The current Lakers duo would also hope to emulate their predecessors and bring back multiple Championships to the Purple and Gold.

Chris Bosh attends Lakers-Clippers game as a virtual fan

Chris Bosh and his iconic scream

While fans are not allowed to attend games in the NBA bubble, the league has set up a large 17-foot tall screen where 320 pre-approved fans can 'attend' the game right from their homes. And joining the game today was none other than Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh himself, who seemed to be having a blast.

Bosh enjoyed the game 😂 pic.twitter.com/m6vrGZFuiH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

This initiative to involve fans in the games virtually is in partnership with Microsoft Teams. Fans can join the live telecast of the game via the 'Together Mode' which modifies the backgrounds of the fans to resemble the seats in an NBA arena. The atmosphere during the game seemed very similar to that of a packed arena.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in attendance

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

Among the various players from other teams who attended the Lakers vs Clippers game, other dignitaries also made an appearance in the arena. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer were present to watch the game in the box above the playing area.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer in the building to watch his team play the Lakers - and that’s Adam Silver in the blue hat in the same box. pic.twitter.com/zQE0FZxgZJ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 31, 2020

Both dignitaries were wearing masks and seated according to social distancing norms. It was great to see the NBA's most enthusiastic owner in the arena supporting his team.

Anthony Davis well on his way to becoming a viral meme

A photograph of Lakers' star Anthony Davis peeking around the corner while waiting for LeBron James has now gone viral on social media with many adding captions and making hilarious memes.

Toward the end of LeBron’s press conference, AD arrived to hurry him up. pic.twitter.com/KuKpCON34R — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 31, 2020

Despite all the fun off the court, Anthony Davis has shown his intent to win it all with a statement game in tonight's win against the LA Clippers.

Comedian Kevin Hart roasts Inside the NBA crew

With the season finally underway, we also got to see the post game analysis on Inside the NBA which we have missed for months now. With comedian Kevin Hart on the show, lighthearted insults and jabs were expected to be flung around.

“I’m so sick of you and Chuck and these awful suits y’all be wearing.” @KevinHart4real didn’t waste any time flaming Shaq and Chuck’s suits on @NBAonTNT 😂



(➡️ @Quibi) pic.twitter.com/zYBpu9BcJU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Kevin Hart roasted Chuck and Shaq for their choices of suits and ties, while they hit back at the comedian's outfit and diminutive stature. Kevin also had a few jabs at Kenny's knees. Speaking about the game, Kevin Hart was all praise for the NBA restart and said that he was locked in throughout the game without any distractions.

