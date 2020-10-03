NBA News Update: LeBron James on why Kobe-Shaq were league's 'most dominant' duo, AD frustrated with LA Lakers' defensive performance

LeBron James and Anthony Davis carried the LA Lakers to yet another impressive win in the 2020 NBA Finals. LeBron James was excited about tonight's victory but expressed his desire to play even better in the upcoming games. In this latest NBA news update, we'll take a look at what the LA Lakers felt about their performance after their Game 2 win.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers' LeBron James humbled by Shaq-Kobe comparisons

LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated Game 2 with 33 and 32 points, respectively. While Davis reigned in the paint with 14 rebounds, King James did a bit of everything for the LA Lakers and ended up with 9 assists and 9 rebounds.

LeBron James

33 PTS - 9 REB - 9 AST



Anthony Davis

32 PTS - 14 REB - 75% FG



Lakers go up 2-0 🔥 pic.twitter.com/75JOxUhu53 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 3, 2020

Though the LA Lakers had a near-flawless game on the offensive end, their defense was not up to to the mark, and this allowed the Miami Heat to stay in the game until the last minute. Speaking about their defense in the post-game press conference, LeBron James said:

"Myself, Coach and AD were not happy with our defensive presence tonight. We know we can be a lot better. Myself and AD, we're not satisfied with just the win. We want to be great."

Fans are comparing LeBron James and Anthony Davis with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, another LA Lakers' legendary duo who won multiple championships. Speaking about this comparison, James said:

"The Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo I had watched... they were very dominant on both sides of the floor. To be in the conversation with those two guys, myself and AD, is very humbling."

LA Lakers' coach Frank Vogel also heaped praise on the duo for playing at such an elite level. Going by their performances so far, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both favorites to win the NBA Finals MVP.

Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis and LeBron James playing at Finals MVP level so far: "It's unbelievable. The way that they work for each other, both playing at such an elite level, both extremely determined to win a championship, [but] we are not there yet." — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 3, 2020

LeBron James has already won 3 Finals MVPs in his career while Davis has none. The next few games will determine who gets their hands on the prestigious award at the end of the series.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis' dream run in his Finals debut continues

LA Lakers' Anthony Davis recorded another 30-point game in Game 2 as he continues to impress in the very first NBA Finals of his career.

During the post-game press conference, Davis reiterated the importance of being better on the defensive end. When asked about a heated exchange he had with LeBron towards the end of the game, Davis said:

"We were just frustrated that we had multiple coverages that were blown tonight. We do argue, but we know it's coming from a good place."

Speaking about Anthony Davis' magnificent performance in Game 2, his teammate Rajon Rondo said Davis might be the best player in the world right now. Rondo added:

"To be honest, I expect him to get 50 every night... he's so versatile. He damn near playing like the best player in the game, hands down."

Davis is averaging 33 points in the series so far and will be looking to continue his good run in Game 3 on Sunday night.

