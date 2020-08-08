NBA News Update: LeBron James provides an update on Lakers Madden tournament, Premier League star shows love for Toronto Raptors

The NBA restart is in full swing with half the seeding games having been completed. The bubble has provided its fair share of interesting NBA news stories from its unofficial wine club to odd rule violations by stars.

Today's NBA news update will focus on the Houston Rockets General Manager, Daryl Morey reminding everyone that his team is being overlooked, Jesse Lingard making his official pick for the NBA playoffs and Lebron James' Madden Bubble tournament.

Here is the latest NBA news update:

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

NBA News Update : Daryl Morey is tired of the disrespect

Colin Cowherd is widley known for his outrageous takes and he takes pride in his ability to be unapologetic. It seems as if Daryl Morey has not taken to kindly to the Fox Sports Radio host's ranking for the best duos in the NBA bubble and is implictly suggesting that James Harden and Russell Westbrook were snubbed. James Harden and Russell Westbrook have put up some impressive numbers in the NBA bubble and definitely deserve to make an appearance on the rankings.

This isn't the first time that Colin Cowherd and Daryl Morey have bumped heads. Daryl Morey had appeared on Colin's radio show called 'The Herd' on May 21st, 2020 and suggested that the Houston Rockets would have won the NBA championship in 2017 if Chris Paul had not sustained a hamstring injury. Colin Cowherd truly believes that the Houston Rockets wouldn't have made it past the Golden State Warriors even with a healthy roster. Colin has always remained skeptical of the Houston Rockets and his rankings are indicative of the same.

NBA news update: Jesse Lingard shows his support towards the Toronto Raptors

Manchester United attacking mid-fielder, Jesse Lingard has pledged his support towards the Toronto Raptors prior to their heavywieght clash against the Boston Celtics later today. He is seen wearing the Toronto Raptors 90's throwback jersey that has recently been brought back for the 2019-2020 season. Vince Carter immortalised the jersey during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2000.

Jesse Lingard is not the first football player to display their affection towards a NBA team and his peers such as Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba publicly support the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets respectively.

Lebron James attending a Liverpool game

In the past NBA stars have also been spotted donning jersey's famous football clubs, including Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is a minority owner of Liverpool FC in the English Premier League. Recently, LeBron James' pre-match outfit consisted of Premier League champions latest Nike jersey for the 2020-2021 season.

NBA News Update : Lebron James epic Madden tournament is halway through

The LA Lakers Madden 2020 tournament is heating up

The NBA bubble is an unprecedented and uncomfortable envrionment for most players due to their inability to travel and spend time with their families. Playing video games has become a preferred passtime for many NBA players in the bubble and it is no suprise that the LA Lakers have taken gaming to the next level and organised a tournament.

No No No!!! Dion caught an L last night!!!!! 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8JE2ioePuU — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) August 1, 2020

Many fans have been following the regular tournamnet updates posted by Lebron James, Dion Waiters and Jared Dudely and there doesn't seem to be any consensus regarding who is telling the turth. If there is one thing we know for sure, it is that Anthony Davis needs to brush up on his Madden skills.

Regardless of who is winning this tournament, we are happy that NBA players are finding a way to stay engaged and happy on and off the court in the bubble.

