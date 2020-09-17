NBA News Update: LeBron James reacts to Anthony Davis' First Team selection, Bradley Beal surprised at snub

The unveiling of the All-NBA teams every year has traditionally divided opinion and is almost never met with a lack of criticism. The 2019-20 edition of the same was no different, as fans and players around the league reacted to some of the most shocking snubs this time around. That makes much of this NBA news update as Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, in particular, expresses his disappointment on not getting any recognition.

The rest of this NBA news update features the league's explanation of the pre-draft process this year and the revealing of the preliminary schedule for the same. The usual NBA draft combine, where invited prospects arrive at a camp to take medical tests and workouts with the general managers and coaches around the league present will not be taking place this year.

NBA News Update: Bradley Beal puzzled by All-NBA snub

It has been a very strange season for the Washington Wizard's Bradley Beal. On one hand, the 27-year-old guard had a career year where he averaged a whopping 30.5 points per game with 6.1 assists. On the other hand, he was somehow not selected for the All-Star game this year, in what was a hugely perplexing decision made by the voters.

Now, it's gone from bad to worse for Beal as he has also been denied a spot in either of the three All-NBA teams of this season! His statistics are too good to be overlooked this easily, and Beal couldn't hide his discontent as he took to Twitter to subtly take a dig at the voters.

Bradley Beal's absence from the All-NBA teams was historic in the wrong way as he became the first player to have been snubbed despite averaging 30 and 6.

NBA News Update: League explain pre-draft process

NBA News Update: The pre-draft process could begin on the 21st of this month

The NBA revealed the pre-draft process for this year. Due to the pandemic, the usual NBA draft combine is not on the cards, and the league themselves will be taking more responsibility to evaluate the prospects this time.

NBA will run predraft process and distribute to teams. League interviews consist of 10 questions; teams assigned 20 players for 30 min. each. Prospects travel by car to nearest team market for medical/strength/agility testing, 8 on-court shooting drills. No team personnel allowed https://t.co/v0pWj6e6H6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2020

As mentioned, the pre-draft process could begin on the 21st of this month.

NBA News Update: LeBron James congratulates Anthony Davis on All-NBA selection

NBA News Update: LeBron James is delighted with Anthony Davis' All-NBA selection

LeBron James made it to an All-NBA team for a record 16th time in his career. The 35-year-old shows no sign of stopping any time soon as he remains a force to be reckoned with. However, James was more overjoyed by his teammate Anthony Davis' selection.

The LA Lakers superstar called teammate Anthony Davis a 'generational talent' and encouraged him to keep going.

