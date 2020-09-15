NBA Trade Rumors: 5 moves involving Julius Randle that the New York Knicks must consider

The New York Knicks have their task cut out this NBA off-season. The franchise hasn't been anywhere near the playoffs for a long time, and the fans have demanded immediate change for the better. The Knicks haven't drafted well; neither have they managed to recruit well in free-agency despite several NBA Trade Rumors linking them to stars like Kevin Durant.

Instead, they have had to settle for players like 25-year-old Julius Randle. The New York Knicks gave the power forward a three-year, $62-million contract after he averaged a whopping 21.4 points per game last season for the New Orleans Pelicans on over 50% shooting. Those numbers have dipped just a little bit but he's still averaging almost a 20 point double-double this season.

Julius Randle is a stat stuffer who doesn’t make winning plays. Anyone with an actual eye for the game can see through the inflated numbers. #Knicks — The Knicktator™️ (@knicktatorship) February 10, 2020

However, it's his fit on this New York Knicks team that has been questioned. He is clearly a talented offensive player who will only get better but many fans believe Randle's statistics are inflated and that he doesn't help the team win games with his numbers. Whether the same is true or not, it is worth looking at trades involving him.

#5 NBA Trade Rumors: Zach Collins would stretch the floor better

Zach Collins is highly rated around the league

Zach Collins is still only 22 and has shown the potential to become a top-level NBA player especially when it comes to interior defense. In an injury-ravaged third season with the Portland Trail Blazers, Zach Collins scored only 7 points with 6.3 rebounds a game.

That being said, he knocked down threes with an efficiency of nearly 37%. That is another advantage Collins has over Julius Randle, who hasn't been effective in stretching the floor.

To balance the salaries, the New York Knicks can take on Hassan Whiteside courtesy of a sign-and-trade while Dennis Smith Jr. can go the other way.

Whiteside is one of the best rim protectors the NBA has seen in recent years and led the league in blocks this season. The 31-year-old, along with Mitchell Robinson, would make for an amazing center rotation. The Portland Trail Blazers will get a much-needed back-up point guard in return alongside a starting 4 like Randle.

#4 NBA Trade Rumors: Dennis Schroder gives the New York Knicks a reliable scoring guard

Schroder was unlucky to miss out on the sixth man of the year award

Dennis Schroder had an incredible season coming off the Oklahoma City Thunder bench. The German averaged 18.9 points on a career-high 46.9% from the field and 38.5% from three.

The former Atlanta Hawks guard is still only 27 and could easily start in the New York Knicks backcourt. Neither Elfrid Payton nor Dennis Smith Jr. has looked the part in New York, and the franchise need a starting-caliber point guard.

The sole reason why the New York Knicks could decide against this move is Dennis Schroder's contract, which only has one year remaining on it before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Schroder could well decide to move to a contending team then.