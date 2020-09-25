NBA News Update: LeBron James on shutting down Jamal Murray in LA Lakers win, update on AD's injured ankle, Denver Nuggets duo unhappy with the officiating

More stories from Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets feature in this NBA news update. The LA Lakers prevailed 114-108 against the Denver Nuggets in what was a closely fought battle from the 1st minute to the 48th. The stars from both teams, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Jamal Murray exchanged multiple blows through the course of the game but the LA Lakers ultimately proved too strong for the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James was due some individual appreciation as he successfully guarded Jamal Murray, who had the hot hand, down the stretch. Murray, however, felt that he was fouled on the play.

In other news, teammate Anthony Davis provided the LA Lakers fans with an update regarding an injury he picked up during the game.

NBA News Update: LeBron James clutch defense on Jamal Murray guides LA Lakers to Game 4 win

LeBron James took the responsibility to stop who he thought was the "hottest player in the bubble" in clutch time. Jamal Murray scored 32 points and nearly snatched a hard-fought victory against the LA Lakers with his offensive display in Game 4.

However, it was LeBron James who asked for his assignment defensively and made some great stops down the stretch. LeBron James later hailed Murray's impressive abilities:

"I knew it was winning time and Jamal had it going. The kid is special. He hit an array of shots. From three, from mid-range, from the paint... For me it's just trusting my defensive keys, my study of film, my personnel..."

LeBron on guarding Jamal Murray - “The kid is special.” pic.twitter.com/sK8Vs4mZew — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 25, 2020

LA Lakers guard Rajon Rondo felt that LeBron James and his defense on Jamal Murray was the deciding factor in Game 4.

* @RajonRondo said on the @SpectrumSN walkoff that @KingJames switching over to guard Jamal Murray was the biggest key down the stretch. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 25, 2020

NBA News Update: Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic unhappy with 'unfair' officiating

Denver Nuggets star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic both agreed on the notion that the LA Lakers got away with a few fouls on the defensive end while earning some undeserved ones themselves.

Jamal Murray, who had an excellent outing in Game 4, felt that he was fouled out on multiple occasions, including late in the game by LeBron James.

Jamal Murray: "I did get fouled on a few. We can see the replay clearly." — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 25, 2020

Teammate Nikola Jokic, too, felt that the referees were biased towards the LA Lakers. The Serbian found himself in foul trouble in Game 4, which is why he couldn't impact the game like he would have wished to.

Nikola Jokic: "We had a lot of cheap fouls."



Said if they're going to foul, they need to limit them from getting a shot off. — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 25, 2020

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis gives an update on his ankle injury

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis injured his ankle in Game 4 and has given an update on the same

Anthony Davis was once again the leading scorer for the LA Lakers as he scored 34 points from just 15 shots in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Davis was extremely dominant in the paint as he made all of his first 7 shots. The LA Lakers big man could not be stopped without the Denver Nuggets players having to foul him.

However, late in the game, Anthony Davis injured his left ankle and was in discomfort. In what will come across as great news to the LA Lakers fans, Davis said in his post-game conference that he will be fine.

AD on his ankle: "Ankle feels fine. I got tonight, tomorrow, before the (next) game to get it (better)” … he added that he rolled it “pretty bad, but not too bad … I’ll be fine." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 25, 2020

Anthony Davis' presence is vital if the LA Lakers are to wrap up the series in Game 5, and the purple and gold faithful will be hoping for his quick recovery.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers return to action in Game 5 on Saturday, looking to progress to the NBA Finals.

