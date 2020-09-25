Top 10 players over the age of 30 in the NBA right now

Many people believe that an average basketball player, especially in the NBA, peaks just before 30 years of age. But when one continues to dominate even after his 30th birthday, he must be a very special talent.

Playing in the NBA requires a ridiculous amount of stamina and fitness, something that becomes more difficult to achieve when one's supposed physical prime is beyond him.

However, basketball is as much a mental game as it is physical. The older a player gets, the wiser he becomes, and at the end of the day, there is no substitute for experience.

Michael Jordan during 2nd three-peat (1995-1998):



- 2x MVP

- 3x Finals MVP

- 3x NBA Title

- 3x All Defensive First Team



8 trophies, 0 missed games!

There have been many examples of players in the past who have ruled over the rest of the NBA despite being in their 30s. Of course, the prime example in this regard is Michael Jordan.

Players like Jordan and Karl Malone were so ruthless even in their mid-30s that they won multiple MVPs. Needless to say, great players have a history of performing even when they aren't as agile and sharp as they were in their 20s.

Ten top active NBA players over the age of 30

Even today, there are a handful of incredible players aged 30 or above in the NBA who are still among the cream of the crop. On that note, let's take a look at the top ten active players in the league aged 30 or above.

#10 Paul George (LA Clippers)

Paul George misfired for the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Paul George is one of the best two-way players in the NBA right now. After enjoying one of the best seasons of his career in 2018-19 where he found his name in MVP talks, George followed that up with another decent campaign in 2019-20. He has averaged an impressive tally of 20 points per game in each of his past five years in the NBA.

However, his dip in form come the playoffs is a cause for concern, otherwise he would surely have finished higher in this list.

#9 Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Chris Paul made his 10th All-Star game this season.

Chris Paul well and truly redeemed himself with the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) this season. His value in the NBA may have come under serious questioning of late, but he proved once again why he is one of the greatest point-guards of all time.

Paul led a young OKC side to the playoffs despite many NBA analysts giving the team little to no chance of doing so. It'll be interesting to find out where his next destination could be.