NBA News Update: Marcus Smart slapped with a fine, Joel Embiid gives Philadelphia 76ers fans a scare

Marcus Smart is stealing the headlines in most NBA news reports these days. Yesterday, he dropped five treys in the fourth quarter to lead the Boston Celtics on a 23-9 run against the Toronto Raptors, one that eventually won his side the game. Today though, he's featuring in our NBA news update for a not so flattering reason.

Late in the third quarter against the Toronto Raptors, Marcus Smart flopped in a transition play with Pascal Siakam trying to get to the basket. An offensive foul was originally called on Siakam but after the Coach's Challenge, the decision was overturned.

Marcus Smart with the FLOP OF THE CENTURY 😭 pic.twitter.com/JRdOAO5uPK — Overtime (@overtime) September 1, 2020

The NBA disciplines its players from time to time for underhanded plays like that and Marcus Smart had to bear the brunt for the same. The league pushed out an official release stating that Smart had been fouled $5,000 for his antics.

Joel Embiid causes a furor among NBA fans

Joel Embiid

Rumors of a Joel Embiid trade have been afloat ever since the Philadelphia 76ers got swept in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Teams such as Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have been linked with a move for the Cameroonian. So he certainly had the Philadelphia 76ers fans in splits when he posted this tweet.

I’m still really unhappy — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 2, 2020

NBA fans everywhere started to ponder whether this really was Joel Embiid lashing out. Some were quick to point out that it was nothing but a reference to a recent Mountain Dew commercial which featured Embiid and he uttered the words "I'm so unhappy." Check it out below.

Embiid later made a reference to the said commercial in a follow-up tweet to shut down discussions of him leaving. You can be assured though that the Philadelphia 76ers fans wouldn't have appreciated this little episode.

In the modern age, everything that NBA stars say is taken too seriously and Embiid must've known the same. At the same time, NBA trade rumors continue to link him with a move away from Philly.

