NBA News Update: NBPA's opens 'America's safest school' in the bubble, AD and Harden get reprimanded with retrospective fouls

With NBA teams ensued in the battle of the playoffs, the fans have witnessed some brilliant performances in the last few days. Anthony Davis and LeBron James showed out in a Game 2 win against the Houston Rockets, while the Denver Nuggets could not deal with the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George tandem yesterday night. In this article, we take a look at the latest NBA news update from the Orlando bubble as we get ready for two blockbuster encounters later in the night.

NBA News Update: LA Lakers star Anthony Davis reprimanded with 'Flagarent 1 Foul'

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis has been penalised with a flagrant foul 1 for striking the groin area of Houston Rockets' Jeff Green in Game 2 of the Western Conference semi-finals. NBA announced the retrospective decision today through its website and social media account.

Anthony Davis made contact with Green's thighs while driving in the lane in the first half of Game 2 two. At the point, Green immediately grimaced in pain and was slow to get up. The referees did not take any action at that point.

In other NBA news, the league has also announced that Houston Rockets star shooting guard James Harden has also been penalised with a technical foul for hitting Anthony Davis in the face with his left arm in the 1st quarter of Game 2. AD who scored 34 points in Game 2 was clearly on the receiving end this time as Harden elbowed him while attempting a layup. The Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers meet tonight in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Why OKC Thunder must move Steven Adams this offseason

'Bubble School' opens for NBA players' children

When the talks were going on between the league and the players regarding the NBA bubble, an interesting question got posed by one of the players in front of the organization. The question was - what schooling options were available on the bubble campus for players' children?

The answer is in front of us now, with the league announcing the opening of NBPA's 'Bubble School', which held it's first session on Monday. An NBPA official spoke to ESPN about this unique environment surrounding the school-

"We were just trying to make this environment as comfortable as possible for the players, and this was one huge part of it," said Joe Rogowski, the NBPA's chief medical officer and one of the main NBPA officials tasked with helping lead the project."

The NBPA is taking the right measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the 'Bubble School'. Students are seated at a safe distance from each other and have to wear masks and undergo a Coronavirus test daily.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Reports indicate Minnesota Timberwolves will be aggressive to get the maximum benefit from their No.1 draft pick