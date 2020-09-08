NBA Trade Rumors: Reports indicate Minnesota Timberwolves will be aggressive to get the maximum benefit from their No.1 draft pick

The Minnesota Timberwolves will choose the first pick in the NBA draft 2020. NBA trade rumors have started circulating in the media about the draft pick as the Timberwolves will be looking to improve their roster. After underwhelming performances in recent years, the team will want to secure a place in the NBA playoffs this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves planning to add another star this off-season

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Timberwolves will be aggressive in the offseason. The Western Conference based team is lining up trade targets which they would like to pair with the star duo of D'Angelo Russell and Karl Anthony Towns. The Wolves acquired D'Angelo Russell this NBA season from the Golden State Warriors. Russell and Towns are known to have a close relationship.

Just a couple kids from Louisville living their dream. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/pt96sQhD2T — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 8, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, the names Minnesota Timberwolves is looking at are Danilo Gallinari, Caris LeVert, Zach Lavine and Jrue Holiday. An NBA trade could also be on cards for veteran forward Trevor Ariza and sharpshooting guard Davis Bertans. It is clear from the list of targets that the Minnesota Timberwolves are planning to add a player who is not ball-dominant.

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves are going to heavily rely on data-based research to determine which players they are going to pursue this NBA offseason. Wolves President of Basketball Operations Gerson Rosas spoke to 'The Athletic' about the team's data-driven approach. He quoted-

"The amount of data that we’ve been able to acquire over that period is pretty impactful,” Rosas said. “The amount of meetings we’ve had has given us an opportunity to go into this very educated and do the best that we can for this organization.”

It would be interesting to see if this method bears positive results for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team finished in the penultimate spot in the tough Western Conference, just above the Golden State Warriors. However, there is optimism about how the Timberwolves will perform this season. It stems from the fact that the promising duo of Russell and Towns will get a full off-season to work on their chemistry.

