NBA News Update: Nikola Jokic & Rajon Rondo hail Anthony Davis as the league's best scorer, PJ Tucker claims he would've blocked game-winner

The league is still reacting to the unforgettable game-winner sunk by Anthony Davis in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the LA Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. This NBA news update contains more stories from the same, as Davis' counterpart and teammate showers special praise on him. On the other hand, one particular opponent made a wild claim regarding the buzzer-beater.

In other news, LeBron James revealed what Anthony Davis used to fuel his fire in an attempt to call out the All-NBA team voters again. Without further ado, let's jump right into this edition of the NBA news update.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis is the best scorer in the league, according to Nikola Jokic, Rajon Rondo

NBA News Update: Nikola Jokic and Rajon Rondo believe Anthony Davis is the best scorer in the league

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic was phenomenal in Game 2 as he made numerous clutch buckets to almost lead his team to glory. Jokic dropped 30 points and registered 9 assists and would surely have been the hero of the game on any other day. Unfortunately for him, Anthony Davis had other ideas on this occasion.

While Jokic was obviously extremely disappointed to have been on the wrong end of such a close game, he did not refrain from praising the man of the moment.

Both Rondo and Jokic called Anthony Davis the best scorer in the league after Game 2. Davis followed up 37 points in the opener with 31 points on Sunday. He's shooting 52.3% from the floor, 42.9% from 3 and 86.4% from the foul line so far in his first ever conference finals — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 21, 2020

Teammate Rajon Rondo, who made the pass to the game-winning shot, also agreed with Jokic.

"He’s arguably the best scorer in our game."



- Rajon Rondo on Anthony Davis

(Via @BenGolliver ) pic.twitter.com/artWsQLknc — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 21, 2020

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA News Update: Anthony Davis channels his 'Mamba Mentality' to sink Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beater

NBA News Update: PJ Tucker hilariously claims he would have blocked the Anthony Davis buzzer-beater

NBA News Update: PJ Tucker has claimed that he would have blocked Anthony Davis' winning three-pointer

The Houston Rockets' undersized center, PJ Tucker, was one of the millions of people who tuned in to their television sets to witness Anthony Davis nail a game-winning three-pointer. It was one of the best plays made all season, and an extremely difficult shot to stop.

However, 6'5" center PJ Tucker put up an Instagram story soon after the game ended, claiming he would've blocked it.

It is quite a reach given how dominant Anthony Davis was when the two matched up in the Western Conference semis. LA Lakers won that series in 5 games.

NBA News Update: Anthony Davis trying to prove critics wrong, says LeBron James

NBA News Update: LeBron James believes Anthony Davis is proving all his critics wrong with his performances

Anthony Davis once again proved in Game 2 why he is one of the best players in the NBA. The 27-year-old has enjoyed yet another fantastic season where he has been one of the league's best players in both offense and defense.

However, he was still snubbed by the voters when it came to selecting the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Moreover, he did not receive a single 1st-place or 2nd-place vote in the MVP voting either. LeBron James claimed that his LA Lakers teammate used that to give himself motivation.

"He heard all the noise over the last 48 hours about his abilities and what he can do. Some people not having him on an All-NBA team, things of that nature... So he just came out and proved why he's one of the best players in the world."

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will take center-stage once again on Tuesday as the LA Lakers face the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Also Read: Denver Nuggets 103-105 LA Lakers: Twitter explodes as Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater sinks Nikola Jokic and co. | NBA Playoffs 2020