NBA News Update: Orange County declares Aug 24th as Kobe Bryant Day, LeBron James wins Sports Emmy, protocols for guests in bubble released

The NBA season is nearing its final stretch and the much-awaited playoffs are just around the corner. The NBA bubble has witnessed its fair share of scintillating performances and heartbreak with every player giving it their absolute best. While everyone is closely following the playoff race many seem to forget the fact that these athletes have been performing at a high level despite not having the advantage of a comfortable environment.

This NBA news update will feature the new visiting policy changes that have been introduced via a league memo, a story of how a local community is paying tribute to one of basketball’s greatest players and more.

Orange County, California declares Aug. 24 as Kobe Bryant Day

Less than six months ago the basketball community suffered one of its greatest losses this year with the passing of Kobe Bryant. The LA Lakers legend died in a horrific helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Basketball players and fans around the world had all done their best to honour the memory of the late Kobe Bryant and Orange County is following suit in their own unique way.

Orange County was one of the most affected communities by Kobe Bryant’s death as he was a integral part of the community during his illustrious career and even through retirement. Today the community decided to honour his memory by declaring August 24th as Kobe Bryant Day across the county. The date was decided as a combination of the two jersey numbers that he wore while playing with the LA Lakers (8 and 24.) The Orange County Board also believed that the date was aptly chosen as it is one day after his birthday on August 23.

May Kobe Bryant rest in peace.

LeBron James adds a Sports Emmy to his trophy case, for documentary on Muhammad Ali

Yessir!!!!!!! @mavcarter @TheSpringHillCo. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾. Congrats to the whole team! Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/fcbhJQCLKJ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2020

LeBron James’ list of accolades has just grown bigger after his production company won a Sports Emmy for ‘What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I.’ Spring Hill entertainment, led by LeBron James and his childhood friend Maverick Carter had produced the piece alongside Sutter Road Picture Company and Fuqua Films.

The two part documentary was featured on HBO and chronicled the life of legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali. The documentary delves deep into his personal life and utilises archival footage in order to paint an accurate picture of Muhammad Ali.

LeBron James is in elite company and is the second Laker’s player to have won a media production award, following Kobe Bryant who had won an Oscar for his animated film, ‘Dear Basketball.’ It seems as if everything Lebron James touches turns to gold as his investments such as Liverpool FC and Spring Hill Entertainment have been getting a lot of success.

In further NBA news - League releases a memo listing down protocols for guests

Over the past few months, the NBA bubble has one of the most closely gaurded places in the world with minimal movement in and out of the facility. Those that have dared to leave such as Lou Williams have been forced to serve a mandatory quarantine before re-joining their teams.

From the NBA memo: Player guests may not include ... "trainers, physical or massage therapists, personal chefs, hair/apparel stylists, tattoo artists, and current/prospective business partners, and certified agents (other than family members), among others." — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 12, 2020

Here's who isn't eligible to come into The Bubble as a guest, per memo: "Any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions. (For example)... known by the player only through social media or an intermediary." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

The NBA recognises the troubles that are associated with living in an isolated facility and the mental trauma that it can cause. In recognition of the same, the NBA is willing to allow guests into the bubble provided that the guests adhere to the league mandated safety and sanitation standards.

Additionally, the NBA has been diligent in culling out who will not be allowed to enter and the list includes personal trainers, chefs, agents, business partners or those people that the player has not previously met in person. This move by the NBA is following several team initiatives to connect their players to their respective families.

