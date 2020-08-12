With a dominant 61-point outing to lead the Blazers to a crucial win over the Mavs, Damian Lillard has joined some rarefied air. He's now knocking on the door of becoming one of the top 5 players with most 60-point games in NBA history - this was his 3rd such game. All 3 of his 60-point games have come this very season.

Who are the top 5 players in terms of most 60-point games in NBA history? Read on to find out.

Ranking 5 players with most 60-point games in NBA history

#5 James Harden - 4 (All in regular season)

Houston Rockets v Portland Trail Blazers

James Harden will be securing his second scoring title at the end of this season. Harden is the embodiment of the modern score-first guard. His offensive game is par excellence, and over the past 3 seasons or more, he has been borderline unguardable.

James Harden doing James Harden things. pic.twitter.com/1OsVr91XaO — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 10, 2020

Harden's top score in an NBA game is 61 points against the New York Knicks. He also secured 15 rebounds in the same outing.

#4 Elgin Baylor - 4 (3 in regular season, 1 in playoffs)

2018 So The World May Hear Awards Gala Benefitting Starkey Hearing Foundation

Widely recognized as the first dominant great perimeter player in his heyday, Elgin Baylor dominated scoring in '60s basketball like few others. One of the few Lakers to have their jersey retired despite not winning a ring as an active roster member, Baylor's finest hour was when he dropped 61 points in Game 5 of the 1962 NBA Finals - a record that has stood the test of time.

#3 Michael Jordan - 5 (4 in regular season, 1 in playoffs)

Atlanta Hawks v Charlotte Hornets

Universally recognized as the greatest ball player of all time, MJ retired with the highest scoring average in both the regular season and the postseason. His most memorable outing was as a sophomore against 1986 NBA champions Boston Celtics, who he hung 63 points upon - this total is still a playoff record.

Jordan's prowess at scoring in basketball has only been approached by a few others - the players on this list.

#2 Kobe Bryant - 6

Los Angeles Lakers v New Orleans Hornets - Game Three

Regarded by Magic Johnson as the greatest Laker of all time, Kobe Bryant was one of the most recognizable athletes of his time. His fame was probably at its peak when he dropped 81 points in a game against the Raptors - less than a month after outscoring the Mavs through 3 quarters with 62.

The Game When Kobe Bryant Scored 81 Points & Became The Legend | January... https://t.co/UApXKFvmd7 via @YouTube I know remember this — Essence_ (@xEssences_) August 6, 2020

Kobe is regarded as the most skilled player ever, so its no surprise to see him come in second on this list of players with most 60-point games in NBA history.

#1 Wilt Chamberlain - 32

Wilt Chamberlain

The myth is bigger than the man in many cases, but Wilt Chamberlain is one of the few who actually lived up to the hype. Many NBA fans have described the NBA record book as his personal autobiography - his single-game records are beyond belief at times. His personal high score of 100 points is likely to remain unbroken in the foreseeable future.

With 32 games dropping 60 points or more, Wilt is comfortably first on this list of players with most 60-point games in NBA history.

