NBA News Update: Steve Kerr unsure about Klay Thompson's return while father Mychal gives encouraging update

Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA finals series against the Toronto Raptors and has taken the entirety of the 2019-20 season to rehabilitate. The 30-year-old sharpshooter made it clear that he would not be rushing to get back, and it is his return to action that makes up most of this NBA news update.

While the Golden State Warriors fans have had to wait a long time for Klay Thompson to return, the delay might be worth it after all as his father - Mychal Thompson - had some extremely encouraging words.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers make Paul George available, Marc Gasol to return to Europe?

NBA News Update: Golden State Warriors unsure of Klay Thompson's availability

2019 NBA Finals - Game Four

As previously mentioned, Klay Thompson was very cautious in his rehabilitation and had stated clearly that he would not force himself to return early.

"I don't want to rush it because I want to play until I'm 38, 39, 40 years old."

While an ACL injury takes as much as 6 to 8 months to heal, it has now been over 13 months since Thompson hurt himself. The Golden State Warriors are set to return to the Chase Center for the squad to participate in some team workouts but it is not clear if Klay Thompson will be present there.

Advertisement

Klay Thompson’s getting that offseason workout with Rocco



LEGEND 😂 pic.twitter.com/Bef5n7YwXN — Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 11, 2020

Coach Steve Kerr said he had met his star guard a couple of times over the summer and was extremely happy with the way he was looking in his individual workouts.

"I have seen him a couple times this summer in Orange County, watched him work out and he’s doing great. He really looks fantastic. Playing 5-on-5 is the next logical step for him."

However, the three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors could not confirm the exact date of his return and didn't sound too optimistic about his chances of making it to the team workouts.

"Whether it happens in this camp or down the road, we’ll see. Everything is so up in the air right now, I don’t want to place any expectations on any players or on the group as a whole."

NBA News Update: Klay Thompson shooting even better than before, says father Mychal

Klay Thompson with father Mychal (center)

While there is still no date to Klay Thompson's return to the training facility, there is absolutely no cause for Golden State Warriors fans to be concerned. Mychal Thompson - former NBA player and father of Klay - said that his son was looking "fantastic" in shoot-outs.

Happy Father’s day to all the dads out there, but especially this guy right here. It’s all about quality time today. @TISSOT | #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/pBpQp87YJd — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) June 21, 2020

Speaking to SiriusXM NBA Radio, Mychal said:

"He's doing great, man. He's playing, going full speed. Back to being a basketball player -- fully healthy."

He even went as far as saying that his son's shot - regarded as one of the best in NBA history - has gotten even better!

"I've been watching him work out, and I'll tell you one thing -- it's crazy to say, but his shot looks even better."

Clearly, Klay Thompson has made the most of his time out on the sidelines!

Also Read: NBA News Update: LeBron James reacts to Anthony Davis' First-Team selection, Bradley Beal surprised at his snub