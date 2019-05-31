×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA News: Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins cleared to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

PrasannaKumar Reddy Gade
CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    31 May 2019, 03:00 IST

DeMarcus Cousins<p src=" />

DeMarcus Cousins

Golden State Warriors' starting center DeMarcus Cousins will be available to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr made the news public during the shootaround on Thursday. Kerr also announced that he's unsure if Kevin Durant, who suffered a strain on his left calf would be available for practice before Game 2 of the Finals.

Cousins, who has not played a single game since tearing his left quad muscle in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers, will suit up against the Raptors in Game 1. However, it is still unknown if he will play heavy minutes as the Warriors have the luxury of employing different personnel at the 5, as a result of which, they might not want to rush things up.

Overall, it's positive news for the Warriors, who relied heavily on Andrew Bogut, Kevon Looney and sometimes even Jordan Bell to fill the center spot throughout the NBA Playoffs Several times, it was Draymond Green who played as a center in a small ball lineup.

DeMarcus Cousins will provide the Warriors with some interior toughness and post game which the Raptors will have a hard time stopping. The 28-year-old, who can also shoot well from distance will provide the Warriors with some necessary spacing on the floor, something that always seemed amiss when Looney or Green played at the 5.

Moreover, Boogie Cousins will be a tougher match-up for Raptors center Marc Gasol as the 34-year-old Spaniard will have his hands full guarding him.

As for Durant, who has not yet participated in shootarounds and on-court activities, he will be re-evaluated after Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Expect Cousins to start the game but play on a minutes restriction, as he will be rusty coming off an injury. Bogut, who started in place of Cousins after he went down, will likely be relegated to the bench. Backup center Kevon Looney could still see around 20 minutes of action as he has been fairly decent during this postseason.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals 2019 will be played at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors Toronto Raptors Kevin Durant DeMarcus Cousins NBA Finals 2019
Advertisement
NBA Finals Injury Report: Updates on Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins set for return and more
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019, Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors: What to expect from Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 reasons why Toronto Raptors will win their maiden NBA Championship
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 reasons why Golden State Warriors will do a three-peat
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 heated battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 Things Toronto Raptors need to do to beat the Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: 5 Best players so far before the NBA Finals
RELATED STORY
NBA Finals 2019: 3 things the Golden State Warriors need to do to beat the Toronto Raptors
RELATED STORY
'The Six' finally comes to the fore: Kawhi and the Raptors set to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals after humbling the Bucks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us