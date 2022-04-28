NBA Player Prop Bets | CJ McCollum, Reggie Bullock, & Tobias Harris 

Player Prop Bets for Today: Can CJ McCollum continue to rebound and facilitate?

Tonight, three different teams will seek to punch their tickets into the next round. This is music to a daily player prop bettor's ears. Elimination games mean that star players will play huge minutes.

Below, you will find three of the best player props available for tonight's games.

Player Prop #1: CJ McCollum over 10.5 Rebounds+Assists (-105)

"MUST WIN."

The New Orleans Pelicans should be more than happy with the direction this team is heading. They find themselves one win away from forcing a Game 7 against the reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns.

CJ McCollum hasn't played less than 36 minutes in any game this series. Since the Pelicans star will play so many minutes, he will have ample opportunity to get over this player prop line.

McCollum is averaging about 20 rebound and assist chances per game in the series, so the volume and usage line up perfectly. When teams have their backs against the wall, they lean on their best players to carry their teams.

Expect CJ McCollum to play big minutes and stuff the stat sheet tonight.

Player Prop #2: Reggie Bullock over 2.5 Three Pointers Made (-130)

Mavs trying to pull off the comeback in Game 1



"Reggie Bullock in the corner for three!"

The Dallas Mavericks' sharpshooter has found great success in the series thus far, as he's made over 2.5 three-pointers in every game. Reggie Bullock is averaging 42 minutes per game to go along with 8.2 shots from three-point range.

The Utah Jazz have also allowed the eighth-most three-point field goals to opposing small forwards over the past 15 games. The volume and usage of Bullock is present and indicates that this line may creep up to 3.5 before the game.

The consistency of Bullock makes this prop seem very attainable because we have seen Bullock hit at least 3 three-pointers in 10 out of his last 13 games. Let's go, Reggie!

Player Prop #3: Tobias Harris over 10.5 Rebounds+Assists

"game day."

Tobias Harris has surpassed his line in every game of this series and is averaging 9.2 rebounds, as well as 3.0 assists per game.

The Philadelphia 76ers look to hold off the Toronto Raptors in an extremely important Game 6. The 76ers look to move on to face the Miami Heat, and the Raptors will look to force a Game 7 in Philly.

The injury to MVP candidate Joel Embiid's thumb has given Tobias Harris more responsibility.

The key to stopping Philadelphia is to contain Joel Embiid on both ends. Pascal Siakam has a huge job ahead of him in Game 6, where he will attempt to keep Joel Embiid quiet.

Tobias Harris has played 41.6 minutes per game in this series, which is a beautiful statistic to look at when taking a bet like this. With Harris' volume and usage throughout the first five games, he should have no problem getting over this line.

