NBA Player Prop Bets for Today | Bobby Portis & Gary Payton II

NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: Bobby Portis continues to produce

Player prop lines have been dropped. The second round is officially among us. With two fresh matchups, NBA fans are gifted with four of the league's best teams competing on Sunday afternoon. The Boston Celtics will host the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first game. This will be followed by the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors clashing in a Western Conference showdown.

Below, you will find two of the best value player props for today's slate of NBA Playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Bobby Portis over 23.5 Points+Rebounds (-120)

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky #Bucks forward Bobby Portis is averaging 15.3 PPG and 14.3 RPG since putting on the goggles. #Bucks forward Bobby Portis is averaging 15.3 PPG and 14.3 RPG since putting on the goggles. https://t.co/gzsBTUffcV

"Bobby Portis is averaging 15.3 PPG and 14.3 RPG since putting on the goggles" - @ScottGrodsky

The injury to Khris Middleton has pushed Bobby Portis into the power forward spot in the starting lineup. Today, Portis goes up against the Celtics big men of Al Horford and Daniel Theis. This is a matchup that Portis can exploit, especially since the Celtics defensive anchor Robert Williams is still recovering from injury. Without Middleton, Portis stepped up his game to the tune of 15.33 points and 14.33 rebounds per game without Middleton in their previous series. In the last three games of their previous series, Portis got over this prop line pretty easily. Today, expect Portis to keep collecting a high volume of rebounds.

If he can shoot the ball somewhat efficiently, he should be getting over the line before the final horn sounds.

Player Prop #2: Gary Payton II over 0.5 3PM (-105)

"GARY PAYTON II DRAINS THE THREE"- @TSN_Sports

Gary Payton II stepped up in the Warriors' close-out game of the Denver Nuggets. Payton saw a huge increase in minutes and responded with three three-point field goals. He seems to have created a role for himself in a playoff rotation as a solid defender who can make shots from deep. In the event of an unexpected blowout, Payton would see a huge amount of minutes and a lot of shots. Even if the game stays close, he is in a good position to find some open shots in his minutes. Considering the talented shooters he has around him, it's very unlikely that he will be the focus of the Grizzlies defense when on the floor.

After his last performance, this value seems to be way too good for him to make only a single three. Let's ride with Payton to knock down, at least, one three in Game 1.

Edited by Windy Goodloe