NBA Players: 5 Worst max contract extensions of the last decade

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Memphis Grizzlies signed Chandler Parsons to a max deal back in 2016

More so than in any other major team sport, basketball is driven by its biggest stars. For the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard's signing made the world of difference last season after years of near misses in the playoffs, and many of the most instrumental players around the league are now rewarded with maximum contract extensions as teams aim to contend.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are among the stars that will be offered max extensions in the upcoming offseason - and both players have enough of an impact to justify the significant investment. However, max extensions are a risk as they take up a substantial amount of cap space over multiple years, and most teams in the NBA have the experience of signing a player to a max deal without yielding the expected results.

So, with no shortage of examples to chose from, here are the five worst maximum contract extensions from the past decade.

#5 John Wall - Washington Wizards - 2017

John Wall has not played for more than a year

Selected first overall in the 2010 NBA draft, John Wall quickly became of the most dynamic and effective point guards in the league. Wall's speed and ability to score with ease put the Washington Wizards in contention in the East, and in 2017, the front office opted to hand the North Carolina native a four-year, $170 million extension.

However, Wall played just 41 times during the 2017-18 season due to a left knee injury - and the 29-year-old has missed the past year due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Wall is not expected back this season, and due to the seriousness of his injuries, it is unlikely that he will ever return to the form that made him a five-time All-Star between 2014 and 2018.

1 / 3 NEXT