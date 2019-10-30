NBA Players: Top 5 active duos in the Western Conference

The 2019-20 NBA season has begun and there are a whole lot of new faces to watch out for in the current season and further forward, after what was one of the craziest offseasons in NBA history. Several top players in the league are now on different teams, making it a rather competitive league now.

The concept of big three dominated the NBA for most of the last decade. When you think of a big three, the first trio that comes to mind is that of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh during their time as teammates with the Miami Heat. However, the league has moved away from the big 3 notion and many teams currently boast of star duos.

With that being said, here are my top 5 NBA duos in the West. This list is based subject to my opinion and others may or may not agree with the list.

Do note that because of Klay Thompson's long-term injury, him and Steph Curry have not been included in this list.

#1 Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Could we all agree that this scenario was not expected? While 2-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was rumored to go to Los Angeles, most rumors suggested he would join the other Los Angeles team, the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James. His previous team, the Toronto Raptors, were supposedly considered as well but it likely came down to Leonard wanting to have a better chance of getting another star player alongside him.

That is where forward Paul George came in, as he requested a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was the most unexpected move, as George had just signed a contract extension with the Thunder the year before. Either way, once George is back healthy and playing alongside Kawhi and several other key players, they will be a big threat in the West.

