NBA Players with most 20-point 20-rebound games in the last 10 years

Karan Vinod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA

Rebounding has always been one of the most important aspects of a defender's game. The ability to grab offensive or defensive rebounds is paramount and continues to be a valued commodity in today's game. Elite players do it consistently on both ends of the floor. This coupled with the ability to get buckets at the other end makes you a top two-way player. Very few players can record a double-double in a game and even fewer can record a 20-point 20-rebound game.

Having a strong, reliable defense is what great championship-caliber teams are made of. You might have off nights offensively but if you're defensively locked-in, then you have a better chance of winning the game.

The likes of Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are players who dominate boards on both the ends of the floor while having a heavy night scoring. However, they do not make this list of players with the most 20-point 20-rebound games in the last decade.

#5 Karl-Anthony Towns - 12 games

Karl-Anthony Towns represents the Minnesota Timberwolves

One of the best centers in the league, Karl-Anthony Towns has been the pillar around which the Minnesota Timberwolves are building around. Standing at 6'11, the center is unmatched near the post and continues to be an absolute monster near the rim on both the ends of the floor.

Drafted as the first overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Timberwolves, Towns has been a consistent rock for the franchise. Averaging 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc, the center has continued his magnificent form.

The 12 games where he's recorded this feat has come against top oppositions with the likes of Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Golden State Warriors all being on the receiving end.

