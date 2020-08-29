NBA Playoff Games Today: LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers the marquee clash tonight as Houston Rockets get Russell Westbrook boost

NBA Playoff games today will feature some interesting battles as the top teams of the league will look to end their first-round series and move to the second round. Star players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will take the court as basketball action returns today.

Let us have a look at NBA Playoff games today.

NBA Playoff Games Today - All you need to know

Saturday & Sunday’s NBA Playoffs Schedule pic.twitter.com/VPsThBIuk3 — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2020

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to the second round with a win tonight

NBA playoff games today will feature the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Orlando Magic at 3:30 PM E.T. Giannis Antetonounmpo and company will look to make short work of the Orlando Magic, who have struggled against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks since their Game 1 victory.

The Greek Freak is the first player in @NBA history to open a postseason with 4 straight games of at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. pic.twitter.com/WSfThqNaKE — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 25, 2020

Advertisement

The Magic will need Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz to step up and support Nikola Vucevic if they hope to extend this series. The game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV.

Also Read: Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - August 29th, 2020| Game 5

OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets

One of the most interesting NBA Playoff games today is the OKC Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets. This game will be televised nationally on TNT at 6:30 PM E.T. With Russell Westbrook back in the line-up, the Houston Rockets will look to turn things around in this series after giving up a 2-0 lead.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟖 | 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝟏

𝘛𝘩𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘷. 𝘙𝘰𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘵𝘴 (𝘎𝘢𝘮𝘦 4) pic.twitter.com/Xt382USH7B — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 25, 2020

Chris Paul will look to carry the momentum forward in Game 5 of this blockbuster series. Look forward to Luguentz Dort's defense as he goes up against James Harden in this game. Will the Rockets ease to victory with Westbrook back? Or will the Thunder take the decisive lead in today's game?

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will look to end the series against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 5 tonight

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the LA Lakers in one of the marquee NBA Playoff games today. This game will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 9 PM E.T. The Blazers will have a tough time in this game without their superstar Damian Lillard, who is out with a knee injury.

30 pts, 10 ast, 6 reb in 28 minutes.

10-for-12 from the field.

4-for-5 beyond the arc.



The King couldn't be stopped 👑 pic.twitter.com/6kZGGIHzHG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 25, 2020

LeBron James and company will look to work out kinks in their offense and make it to the second round with a win in Game 5 tonight. We look forward to seeing whether CJ McCollum can lead the Blazers to a win in NBA Playoff Games today and force a Game 6.

Also Read: How former President Barack Obama's timely advice saved the NBA season