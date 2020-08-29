NBA Playoff Games Today: LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers the marquee clash tonight as Houston Rockets get Russell Westbrook boost

NBA Playoff games today will feature some interesting battles as the top teams of the league will look to end their first-round series and move to the second round. Star players such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will take the court as basketball action returns today.
Let us have a look at NBA Playoff games today.
NBA Playoff Games Today - All you need to know
Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic
NBA playoff games today will feature the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Orlando Magic at 3:30 PM E.T. Giannis Antetonounmpo and company will look to make short work of the Orlando Magic, who have struggled against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks since their Game 1 victory.
The Magic will need Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz to step up and support Nikola Vucevic if they hope to extend this series. The game will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV.
Also Read: Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - August 29th, 2020| Game 5
OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets
One of the most interesting NBA Playoff games today is the OKC Thunder taking on the Houston Rockets. This game will be televised nationally on TNT at 6:30 PM E.T. With Russell Westbrook back in the line-up, the Houston Rockets will look to turn things around in this series after giving up a 2-0 lead.
Chris Paul will look to carry the momentum forward in Game 5 of this blockbuster series. Look forward to Luguentz Dort's defense as he goes up against James Harden in this game. Will the Rockets ease to victory with Westbrook back? Or will the Thunder take the decisive lead in today's game?
Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Lakers
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the LA Lakers in one of the marquee NBA Playoff games today. This game will be broadcast nationally on TNT at 9 PM E.T. The Blazers will have a tough time in this game without their superstar Damian Lillard, who is out with a knee injury.
LeBron James and company will look to work out kinks in their offense and make it to the second round with a win in Game 5 tonight. We look forward to seeing whether CJ McCollum can lead the Blazers to a win in NBA Playoff Games today and force a Game 6.
Also Read: How former President Barack Obama's timely advice saved the NBA season
Published 29 Aug 2020, 19:35 IST