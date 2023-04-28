NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Latest updates Friday, 28th April

The 2023 NBA playoff picture became very clear in the Eastern Conference after the Boston Celtics advanced to the second round. The Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6, eliminating them from the postseason.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, Boston will face the Philadelphia 76ers, which will be one of the most exciting series of the playoffs. The other matchup in the East will be between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

Basketball fans are still waiting for two matchups in the West to conclude. Both of these games will be played on Friday night and there is a good chance that we will get a clear NBA playoff picture heading into the second round.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Friday night could complete the NBA playoff picture for the second round

The Golden State Warriors snatched Game 5 against the Sacramento Kings on the road and will have a chance to close the series out on Friday night. They have a 3-2 lead and have one of the best home records in the league.

The Kings have put up a big fight in the series, but their latest loss might be too costly. However, they nearly won their last game in San Francisco, so they certainly have a chance.

The Kings lost their home-court advantage in Game 5 (Image via Getty Images)

The winner of the Warriors-Kings series will face the winner of the Lakers-Grizzlies series in the second round. Like the Warriors, the LA Lakers have a 3-2 lead and will look to close the series out at home.

You may be interested in reading: NBA Conference Semifinal 2023 start dates, schedule and more

The Memphis Grizzlies had a fantastic performance in Game 5 as Desmond Bane put on another big show. They haven't defeated the Lakers in Los Angeles yet in the series, but will have to do so in order to avoid elimination.

While the Kings and the Grizzlies have a chance of winning the series, we'll most likely see a Lakers-Warriors matchup in the second round.

The current NBA playoff picture (Image via NBA.com)

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns needed only five games to advance to the conference semifinals, which is why their first game of the series will be played on Saturday night.

The last time these two teams matched up in the playoffs was during the 2021 Western Conference semifinals. The Suns, who ended up advancing to the NBA Finals, swept the Nuggets.

You may be interested in reading: 25 Biggest Draft Busts in NBA History: Which Players Never Lived Up to the Hype?

If the Lakers and the Warriors win their games tonight, the NBA playoff picture for the second round will be complete. Besides the Suns and the Warriors, these two teams will play in the second semifinals, which will be another fantastic series.

Poll : 0 votes