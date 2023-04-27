NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Latest updates Thursday, 27th April

The NBA playoff picture is getting clearer as we're approaching the second round. The first game of the next round will be played on Sunday and will feature a matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Three teams from the Eastern Conference have already advanced to the next stage, while the last two series in the Western Conference are both 3-2 and could easily go to seven games.

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will fight for the last spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday. If the Celtics win, the NBA playoff picture in the East will be clear as both semifinals matchups will be revealed.

The NBA playoff picture has a couple of surprises

With their Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat have become the sixth eight-seeded team to knock out the first-seeded team in the playoffs. However, no other team before them did so in just five games.

The New York Knicks also defeated their opponents in five games. Both the Heat and Knicks were lower seeds, but had no trouble winning two games on the road. They will meet in the second round, with the first game starting on Sunday.

The NBA playoff picture is slightly more complicated in the West. The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will start their series on Saturday as they both eliminated low-seeded teams in the first round.

However, the other two series could easily go to seven games. The Golden State Warriors have a 3-2 lead over the Sacramento Kings and will have a chance to close the series out in Game 6 at home.

The situation with the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies is almost identical, with the Lakers having the lead and the next game at home.

The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will play Game 6 on Thursday night and fight for the last remaining spot in the East. The Celtics, who have a 3-2 lead, failed to close out the series the last time they played in Atlanta.

The Hawks have won their past two games and will look to extend the series to seven games in front of their home crown. The winner of the series will advance to the conference semifinals and meet the Philadelphia 76ers, who swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round.

The Celtics are a much better team, but their inability to close the series out could cost them a lot.

