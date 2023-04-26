When do NBA Playoffs 2023 end? Last match, qualified teams and more

The first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs is close to its end. The opening round has several interesting matchups, and it seems like several underdogs will come out of it.

The second round of the postseason will begin in early May, while basketball fans will have to wait until June to watch a matchup between the two best teams in the league.

It's important to note that the NBA has not released an entire schedule for the 2023 NBA playoffs. However, the league's office has revealed several key dates of the season, including a date for a potential Game 7 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA Playoffs will end by June 18

April is a very exciting month for NBA fans as it marks the start of the playoffs. The second and third rounds are mostly played in May, while the final matchup of the postseason takes place in June.

Considering that the NBA Finals usually go to at least five games, the league has released dates for every single game, including Game 7. The final series will begin on June 1 and will conclude by June 18.

The only exception to the playoffs schedule was the 2020 "bubble" (Image via Getty Images)

Here are all the potential dates for the final series:

June 1 - Game 1

- Game 1 June 4 - Game 2

- Game 2 June 7 - Game 3

- Game 3 June 9 - Game 4

- Game 4 June 12 - Game 5*

- Game 5* June 15 - Game 6*

- Game 6* June 18 - Game 7*

* - if necessary

You may be interested in reading: 5 NBA players who didn't deserve to win the MVP award featuring Derrick Rose, Kobe Bryant, and more

Depending on the matchup, the 2023 NBA playoffs will end between June 9 and June 18. These dates may also change in the future and will depend on the length of the conference finals.

Three teams have been eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs so far (Image via Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets, LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves are the only teams that have been eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs so far. Every other team has a chance to make it to the end and win the championship.

When it comes to betting favorites, bookmakers give the best championship odds to the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. The Suns have already advanced to the second round, while the Celtics are up 3-2 against the Atlanta Hawks.

You may be interested in reading: 5 NBA players who have dated Instagram models such as Katya Elise Henry, Brittany Renner, and more

There have been a lot of surprises so far in the playoffs, such as the Miami Heat taking a 3-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks. Due to this, it's hard to predict which two teams will meet in the end.

However, the Suns have been very dominant so far and could win it all if healthy. The Philadelphia 76ers, who swept their first-round opponent, also have a good chance of making the finals for the first time since 2001.

Poll : 0 votes