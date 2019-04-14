NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking points from NBA Playoffs - April 13th Steph Curry takes the Warriors to a 17 Point Win

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors - Game One

Saturday night playoff scores

Los Angeles Clippers 104-121 Golden State Warriors - Warriors lead series 1-0

Orlando Magic 104-101 Toronto Raptors - Magic lead series 1-0

San Antonio Spurs 101-96 Denver Nuggets - Spurs lead series 1-0

Brooklyn Nets 111-102 Philadelphia 76ers - Nets lead series 1-0

#1 Steph breaks career records in Oakland

Stephen Curry takes the LA Clippers on a ride, reaching career highs and breaking playoff records

Stephen Curry lit up Oracle Arena last night with multiple career highs. He made a game high of 38 points, a career playoff high of 15 rebounds and beat a historical record of all time playoff threes. In this feat he beat Ray Allen (385) and managed to do it almost half the number of games now putting him well above greats like LeBron.

Stephen Curry alongside the Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 121-104 in this volatile game, thus opening a series of wins in the post season. The Los Angeles Clippers are also not to be underestimated. They were the last Western Conference team to beat the Warriors back in 2014. Montrezl Harrell, 26 and Lou Williams, 25 kept the game interested till Curry really pushed it to a conclusion.

The game stayed interesting when towards the middle of the fourth quarter Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverly got into a verbal altercation and were both given their second technical fouls of the game and thus ejected.

The Warriors led almost wire to wire and alongside Curry, there were more Warriors who made a big difference. Draymond Green showed his offensive spark with 17 point with 7 for 12 shooting and seven assists. Kevin Durant before being ejected made 23 points and Klay even made 12.

The next game for this particular match-up will also take place in Oakland on Tuesday morning (3:30am EST).

