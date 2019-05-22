NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors, Game 4

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Four

The Toronto Raptors were able to defeat the Miwaukee Bucks 102-120 in game 4 to tie the Eastern Conference Finals at 2 games a piece, after initially going down 0-2 in the series.

The Raptors started strong and had a 1 point lead at the end of the first quarter. A strong start to the second quarter helped them build a quick lead going into half time. The Raptors were able to use this momentum in the second half, as they maintained the lead and ultimately came out on top of this matchup.

Kyle Lowry led the raptors with a team high 25 point on shooting 6-11 from the field. He also contributed with 3 three pointers and shot 10-10 from the free throw line.

#3 The Raptors Show Effort on the Glass

Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet

Rebounding plays a very important role in basketball games. It allows you to gain extra possessions on the offensive end, and also limit your opponents offensive possessions on the defensive end. Throughout the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks were the best rebounding team in the NBA, averaging 49.7 rebounds per game and keeping their opponents to 45.3 rebounds per game.

Being the best rebounding team in the NBA this season, the Bucks were expected to dominate the glass coming into game 4. In the first 3 games of the series, they were able to utilise their size and length to gain a commanding rebounding lead over the Raptors.

In game 4 however, the Raptors showed a focus and effort when it came to boxing out and rebounding. They outrebounded the Bucks 44-40. Serge Ibaka led the team with 4 offensive rebounds, which gave the team much needed second-chance points, and a game high of 13 rebounds.

