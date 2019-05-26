NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 6

The Raptors are headed to the NBA Finals

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 94-100 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are heading into the NBA Finals. They beat the Bucks in a six-game series to take the series 4-2. After being down in the series, they overcame the obstacles and reached their goal. Finally, the Raptors have reached the Finals.

The Raptors' playoff journey has been an interesting one. It involved a five-game series in the first round, a seven-game series in the second round and finally this series. Now, the Raptors are on the verge of making history. Game 6 was an exciting one that NBA fans could enjoy. It was a game that kept fans on the edge of their seats and gave them something to talk about. Here are three talking points from Game 6.

#3 The Raptors advance to the NBA Finals

Kawhi Leonard holds the Eastern Conference Finals Trophy

With their Game 6 win, the Raptors won the series 4-2. They are the Eastern Conference champions and will advance to the NBA Finals. This is the first time in franchise history this has happened.

In Game 6, the Raptors had four players in double figures. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 27 points and 17 rebounds. He helped the Raptors overcome a 15-point deficit to win Game 6. He played well and helped Toronto win.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 points and Kyle Lowry scored 17. Fred VanVleet scored 14 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting. VanVleet struggled throughout the playoffs but picked up his game in the middle of this series.

In Game 4, he finished the game with 13 points. He was 5-of-6 in this game and provided a spark off the bench. He credited his sudden spark to the birth of his son. In Game 5, he scored 21 points and in Game 6 he scored 14. This is a complete turnaround from his 2-point game in Game 1. VanVleet is back to his normal self and will be a key bench player in the Finals. He stepped up at the right time.

After several disappointing years, the Raptors are in the Finals. Last year, they were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round. LeBron James averaged 34 points against them including a 43-point game in Game 2. After the sweep, the Raptors fired their head coach (Dwane Casey). It was the second straight year they were swept by the Cavs and the third straight year they lost to the Cavs. The Raptors needed a change and took action.

The Raptors are in the Finals for the first time ever. Since the franchise's origin, they've waited for this moment. Throughout the years, they had stars such as Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Chris Bosh, and DeMar DeRozan. Now, they have Kawhi Leonard, who is a gifted player on both ends of the floor and he's helped them get to this point. He (and teammates such as long-time Raptor Kyle Lowry) can make history. It is up to them to achieve their goal.

