×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from NBA Playoffs - April 15th - Blazers break post-season drought & more

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    15 Apr 2019, 18:58 IST

Another day of action-packed playoff performances
Another day of action-packed playoff performances

The second day of NBA playoff action housed four first-round matchups, none of which ended in a statistical upset. The Houston Rockets led a rout of the Utah Jazz via a 122-90 scoreline as the Bucks manhandled Detroit 121-86 in Griffin's absence. The other two clashed involved Portland edging past OKC 104-99 while Celtics took care of business in Game 1 against the Pacers, defeating the Oladipo-less Indiana side 84-74.

With all teams having played their first games of the postseason, experts have some remote idea of what might play out in the coming future. While the Bucks and Rockets got statement wins to kick off their campaign, the Celtics and Trail Blazers made sure they got the job done before heading into Game 2.

Let's discuss some of the prominent talking points from the most recent postseason clashes of this year.

#1 Portland Trail Blazers grab first playoff win since 2016; Kanter takes charge

Enes Kanter is averaging more than 13 ppg & 8.5 rpg in Portland.
Enes Kanter is averaging more than 13 ppg & 8.5 rpg in Portland.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have been swept in the first round of the playoffs for the past two seasons. Their latest win against the Thunder in Game 1 came after 10 straight playoff losses, tracing back to as far as 2016. Safe to say, having started this year's postseason journey with a win is a pleasant experience for the team.

This was a gratifying victory for the cursed Blazers side, but a big chunk of the credit has to be handed to an unlikely hero.

OKC traded this talented Turkish center a couple of years ago in an exchange for someone (Melo) who they themselves ended up trading to the Rockets after just a year. Kanter dropped 20 points - which also included a crunch time layup to seal the game - and pulled down 18 boards in the first of the seven-game series to beat his former team. He shot 8-of-15 from the floor and also record two blocks and a steal on the defensive end.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Portland Trail Blazers Paul George Giannis Antetokounmpo
Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Amateur Writer with an innate love for basketball. Anything NBA, I'm down for it.
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs: Enes Kanter’s Abysmal Defense Will Quickly Sink the Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018/19: 3 Talking Points From the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers match
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trailblazers - Game 1
RELATED STORY
Trail Blazers' Starting Lineup: Portland Trail Blazers' Predicted Starting Lineup Against Oklahoma City Thunder
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Player Ratings - Portland Trail Blazers vs Oklahoma City Thunder; Westbrook makes history; Lillard impresses; McCollum disappoints again
RELATED STORY
NBA Results, 22nd January 2019: Thunder beat Blazers, Wolves rout Suns and more
RELATED STORY
NBA: All-Time Starting 5 Of the Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us