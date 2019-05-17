×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
39   //    17 May 2019, 17:14 IST

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two
Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

The game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors turned out to be a tantalizing affair. The Warriors emerged victorious in the end by a scoreline of 114-111.

The Blazers led for most of this match. Their guards were on fire in the first half and the Blazers also managed to do a great job on the defensive end. The Blazers led by as many as 15 points at half time.

But the Warriors fought back in the third quarter courtesy of great offence from Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and the game was tied at 89-89 going into the fourth quarter.

With Steph resting at the start of the fourth quarter, the Warriors lost their flow and they were down by 8 points with just 4 minutes remaining in the match. Steph Curry and Draymond Green combined to make some great plays down the stretch and the Warriors finally emerged out victorious when Iguodala stole the ball from Damian Lillard on the final play.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from this match:

#3 Great start to the match from Portland Trail Blazers

Seth Curry had a great match on both ends
Seth Curry had a great match on both ends

The Blazers looked far sharper in this match against the Warriors. Their starting backcourt was on fire in the first half and they had emerged out with a 15-point lead at half time.

The Blazers were also defending great and the Warriors offence looked stagnant for much of the first half. Seth Curry was great on both ends of the floor. He had the best net rating of +13 in 29 minutes of action and also had 4 steals to go along with his 16 points.

This was a welcome change from the first match for the Blazers. They had better tactics on the defence end and also executed on the offensive end.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Golden State Warriors Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard Stephen Curry NBA Players NBA Playoffs 2019
Advertisement
NBA Playoffs 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 2 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1 MVP
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 2
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Hits and Flops: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Predicted Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors - Game 1
RELATED STORY
NBA Playoffs 2019: Why Portland must regroup defensively against the Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 4 highest-scoring games of Damian Lillard's career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us