NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking Points from Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors, Game 2

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 39 // 17 May 2019, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

The game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors turned out to be a tantalizing affair. The Warriors emerged victorious in the end by a scoreline of 114-111.

The Blazers led for most of this match. Their guards were on fire in the first half and the Blazers also managed to do a great job on the defensive end. The Blazers led by as many as 15 points at half time.

But the Warriors fought back in the third quarter courtesy of great offence from Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and the game was tied at 89-89 going into the fourth quarter.

With Steph resting at the start of the fourth quarter, the Warriors lost their flow and they were down by 8 points with just 4 minutes remaining in the match. Steph Curry and Draymond Green combined to make some great plays down the stretch and the Warriors finally emerged out victorious when Iguodala stole the ball from Damian Lillard on the final play.

Let's have a look at the key talking points from this match:

#3 Great start to the match from Portland Trail Blazers

Seth Curry had a great match on both ends

The Blazers looked far sharper in this match against the Warriors. Their starting backcourt was on fire in the first half and they had emerged out with a 15-point lead at half time.

The Blazers were also defending great and the Warriors offence looked stagnant for much of the first half. Seth Curry was great on both ends of the floor. He had the best net rating of +13 in 29 minutes of action and also had 4 steals to go along with his 16 points.

This was a welcome change from the first match for the Blazers. They had better tactics on the defence end and also executed on the offensive end.

1 / 3 NEXT