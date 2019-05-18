NBA Playoffs 2019: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Final Score: Milwaukee Bucks 125 - 103 Toronto Raptors

After losing Game 1 by eight points, the Toronto Raptors entered Game 2 looking to steal one and go back home to host the Bucks for Game 3 and 4. However, nothing went as per their plan as the Bucks came out strongly from the very first quarter and ended up picking up an easy blowout win.

The Bucks jumped to a 2-0 lead with this win and will have a huge momentum on their side going into Game 3 on the road. The Raptors will need everyone to chip in for Game 3 or this series will be over very soon. Let us take a look at three talking points from the Bucks' Game 2 win at home.

#3 Kawhi did not get enough help from his teammates

Lowry had a disappointing game and scored 15 points on 4-13 shooting

Kawhi Leonard has been the heart of this team all season long and he is the sole reason why the Raptors ended up at the second spot in the East. The 27-year-old is widely regarded as a top 3 two-way player and has really lived up to that reputation.

Even on the nights everyone else failed to perform, Kawhi has always showed up and took them home. That has been the trend for the entire regular season and the playoffs have been no different as the Klaw has been carrying the load heavily on both ends of the floor.

In Game 2, it was once again Leonard who came up big for the Blazers and kept them alive even though he did not get the help he deserved. Kyle Lowry has always been criticized for his dud performances in the playoffs.

After silencing the critics with a stellar performance in Game 1, Lowry had yet another mediocre game and scored just 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting. Apart from Lowry, veteran center Marc Gasol also struggled and scored just 2 points after featuring in 19 minutes of action. Forward Pascal Siakam who has been struggling lately had 8 points in the game.

