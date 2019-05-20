NBA Playoffs 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 3 MVP

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5 // 20 May 2019, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

The Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks played out an enthralling game 3 which went to the second overtime period. The Raptors eventually emerged out victorious to get their first win of the series by a scoreline of 118-112.

After losing the second game very comprehensively, the Raptors needed to win this one at any cost to have a chance of survival in this series. They looked pretty sharp in this match and despite the huge advantage that the Bucks had on crashing the boards, the Raptors came out with a win.

Game 3 MVP: Kawhi Leonard

Stat line: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, 11-25 shooting from the field, 12-13 from the FT line

Kawhi Leonard's impact on this match can't just be analyzed based on numbers. He was instrumental on both ends of the floor. Leonard had disappointed in the fourth quarters of both the previous matches but he scored 8 points in the second overtime for the Raptors and brought his team home.

He was also the primary defender on Giannis Antetokounmpo after Giannis had dominated against Gasol and Siakam in the earlier matches of this series. Leonard was great at keeping Giannis quiet in this match. Giannis struggled for most of this match and despite his monster 23-rebound effort, he ended up having a poor match. Giannis scored just 12 points on 5-16 shooting from the field to go along with his 8 turnovers and was also fouled out in the second overtime.

The Raptors had a 9 point lead after the first quarter. But the Bucks fought back in the next two quarters and the Raptors took just a 2 point lead into the fourth quarter. The Raptors' All-Star, Kyle Lowry also fouled out of this match.

Kawhi Leonard missed game-winning opportunities at the end of both the regulation and first overtime periods when the match was tied but more than made up in the second overtime period.

Other notable performances

George Hill: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block on 7-8 shooting from the field

Advertisement

Pascal Siakam: 25 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals on 9-18 shooting from the field

Norman Powell: 19 points, 4 rebounds on 7-13 shooting from the field