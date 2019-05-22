NBA Playoffs 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 4 MVP

Milwaukee Bucks v Toronto Raptors - Game Three

Toronto Raptors, riding a wave of momentum following their nail-biting overtime win in Game 3, asserted their dominance from the outset, registering a comfortable 120-102 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Powered by a solid all-round display from their starters and a great contribution from the bench, the Raptors' sterling defensive effort ensured they leveled the series 2-2 heading back to Milwaukee.

Criticism has been levelled at the Raptors for their overreliance on Kawhi Leonard this season. Leonard's contributions, in fact, almost single-handedly dragged the Raptors into the Eastern Conference Finals, but on a night when the Klaw was kept relatively quiet on the offensive end, the likes of Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka stepped up big time.

Game 4 MVP: Kyle Lowry

Stat line: 25 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 6-of-11 shooting, 3-of-7 from 3-point range

With Kawhi and Pascal Siakam looking visibly fatigued following their exploits in Game 3, the Raptors needed someone to take up the slack and it was Lowry who ultimately stood up to the task.

With the Bucks threatening to build an early lead, Lowry drained a couple of long threes in the opening period to keep Toronto in the ball game.

Lowry scored 12 of his 25 points in the first quarter, leading all scorers and enabling the Raptors to keep pace with the Bucks following their early onslaught. He added 6 more in the second period to take his tally to 18 for the half.

His energy was infectious and he made his fair share of plays on the defensive end as well. A charge he took against Giannis early in the third quarter, as well as a couple of hustle plays trying to keep possession for his side, also set the tone for the Raptors in the second half.

How bad do you want it #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/acxZ5NGC78 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 22, 2019

Lowry was also perfect from the free throw line, making each of his 10 attempts to cap off a wonderful performance.

With Kawhi seemingly carrying a slight injury, the onus will now be on Lowry to do the bulk of the scoring in Games 5 and 6 as the Raptors look to seal a berth in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Other notable performances

Khris Middleton - 30 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 11-of-15 shooting

Giannis Antentokounmpo - 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks

Serge Ibaka - 17 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists, 7-of-12 shooting