NBA Playoffs 2019: Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors - Game 6 MVP

Kawhi Leonard broke the Raptors' postseason curse

The Milwaukee Bucks faced elimination at one of the loudest arenas in the NBA when they flew into Toronto for a Game 6.

Giannis' crew did play like it was their last game of the season but came up short against Kawhi and his surging Raptors squad down the stretch. Toronto willed through for a 100-94 victory at home and put an end to the league's best team and all they stood for this season.

For a welcome change, this year's NBA Finals (scheduled to tip off by May 30) won't comprise of LeBron and his Cavaliers going against the mighty Warriors. Instead, Kawhi will lead the Raptors franchise to its first ever Finals run against the defending Champs.

Game 6 MVP: Kawhi Leonard

Stat line: 27 points, 17 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks

After being eliminated three years in a row by Bron in the playoffs, Toronto's front office decided to trade away potential franchise cornerstone in DeRozan for the generational superstar in the Klaw.

All the backlash and repurcussions that sprouted from such a tectonic shift seem worth it now in retrospect.

"He's(Kawhi) the best player in the league and we're happy he's in Toronto," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said.

Kawhi Leonard has been the one true hero of the 2019 playoffs so far. In Game 6, he scored 27 points, pulled down 17 boards, dished out 7 assists along with a couple of steals and blocks on the defensive end, making sure he did enough to make up for an uncharacteristically ordinary 9-of-22 shooting night. He also attempted 11 FTs and made 8 of those.

The 27-year-old's thunderous one-handed slam over the Greek Freak around the six minute mark of the final quarter would go down as one of the most memorable playoff moments in the history of the game.

"I just want to win," Kawhi said. "I don't care about being the best player. I want to be the best team."

Siakam and Lowry combined for 35 points as the team shot an impressive 44.4% from beyond the arc.