NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 2 MVP

Davion Moore FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 18 May 2019, 09:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bucks gained a 2-0 lead with a 22 point win over the Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks look unstoppable right now. The Bucks took a 2-0 lead over the Raptors with a commanding 125-103 win in Game 2. The Raptors did not lead or tie in this game. Instead, the Bucks kept a lead the entire game.

The series returns to Toronto on Sunday, where the Raptors could try to win on their home floor. The Raptors must win one of their home games to avoid a 3-1 or worse deficit. Until then, the Bucks have the lead with two impressive wins.

The Bucks had several players that played well in this game. The Bucks' bench outscored the Raptors bench by 15 points. Three of their bench players scored in double figures. Ersan Ilyasova scored 17 points while shooting 63.6 percent from the field. He was 7-of-11 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon had 14 points off the bench. He also shot 50 percent from 3-point range. George Hill scored 13 points and shot 62.5 percent from the field. Overall, the Bucks (especially their bench) shot well from the field. It ultimately won the game and helped Game 2's MVP, who had a great game in his own right. The Game 2 MVP is Giannis Antetokounmpo

Game 2 MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stat line: 30 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks on 10-of-20 (50%) shooting from the field

Giannis Antetokounmpo played well in this game. He continues to show why he is one of the NBA's brightest young stars. Antetokounmpo took a (slight) backseat to Brook Lopez in Game 1, but took over in this game.

Antetokounmpo is as dangerous on the defensive end as he is on the offensive end. He had two blocks and a steal in this game. Antetokounmpo can guard offensive threats on opposing teams (such as Pascal Siakam) and drive to the basket with ease. His athleticism allows him to do both.

The MVP finalist is on a mission. He was not only named an MVP finalist alongside Paul George and James Harden, but he also led his team to victory. He averages 27.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in this postseason. If he continues to play at this level, the Bucks have a good chance of reaching the Finals. It is all up to Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is a human highlight reel. Every game, Antetokounmpo has an impressive highlight that captures the attention of fans. This game was no exception. Antetokounmpo had an array of impressive dunks and blocks during the game. He played well and was the MVP of the game.

The series continues on Sunday as the Bucks are on the road. If Antetokounmpo continues to play well, the Bucks can leave Toronto with a significant lead.