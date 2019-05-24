NBA Playoffs 2019: Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Game 5 MVP

The Raptors are now just one game away from making history

The Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals to take a 3-2 lead in the series. The Raptors are now just one game away from making history. This was a very exciting match and remained tight during the final stages.

The Bucks have now lost three consecutive matches for the first time this season. They need to compose themselves and put their best foot forward in the elimination game in Toronto.

Game 5 MVP: Kawhi Leonard

Stat line: 35 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 11-25 shooting from the field, 5-8 from the 3PT line

Kawhi Leonard is the best two way player in the NBA right now. He is making his presence felt on both ends. He is disrupting Giannis on the defensive end and is scoring on his will.

The Bucks had started with blistering pace racing on to a 18-4 lead. The Raptors came back strongly and trailed by only three points going into the fourth quarter.

Then Kawhi took over. He was 4-5 from the field in the early moments of the fourth quarter and his three pointers on two consecutive possessions gave the Raptors a four point lead. The Raptors didn't trail for the rest of the match and got a deserved win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't able to impose himself on the game. He finished with 24 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists. He was also a bit reckless and kept on continuously running into 3-4 defenders.

VanVleet was terrific for the Raptors. He was 7-9 from the 3PT line and played crucial minutes in the place of Danny Green.

Other notable performances

Eric Bledsoe: 20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists on 6-14 shooting from the field

Fred VanVleet: 21 points, 1 rebound, 1 steals on 7-9 shooting from the 3PT line

Kyle Lowry: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 7-8 shooting from the FT line